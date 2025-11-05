Youngkin Starts Statewide Food Drive for Shutdown-Affected Virginians

Governor Glenn Youngkin yesterday announced the launch of the Virginia Cares Initiative, a Commonwealth-wide food drive to support Virginians impacted by the ongoing federal government shutdown. The initiative will provide food assistance to those not covered under the Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) program — including federal employees, Virginians who support our military who are awaiting pay, and approximately 12,000 Virginians newly eligible for SNAP benefits this month but unable to access them due to the federal shutdown.

“Virginia is the first state in the nation providing direct nutritional assistance to SNAP recipients during this shutdown,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “But we know there are still thousands of families, including federal workers and newly eligible Virginians, who are struggling to make ends meet as the Democrat Shutdown continues. The Virginia Cares Initiative ensures that our communities can step forward to bridge that gap, especially as we approach Thanksgiving.”

Under the Virginia Cares Initiative, Virginians can sign up to support our hungry neighbors by donating food and funds to the state’s regional food banks. Participants will receive a list of high-demand food items, drop-off locations, and open hours. Monetary donations will help food banks purchase more food to meet the spike in demand for emergency food assistance. Food banks are able to leverage their purchasing power to stretch each dollar and feed more families. Last week, the Governor distributed an additional $1 million in funds to support the Commonwealth’s food banks.

“With many Virginians feeling the strain of the federal shutdown, we’re stepping up once again to make sure no Virginian goes hungry,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly. “Through the Virginia Cares Initiative, we’re coming together as neighbors to support working families, civilians who support our service branches, and public servants across the Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Cares Initiative is supported by the Offices of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, the Secretary of Health and Human Resources, and the Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry. The campaign will partner with seven regional food banks across Virginia, which will serve as collection and distribution points for donated food and essential items.

“Virginians take care of their own, and the Virginia Cares Initiative reflects that spirit of community and compassion,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “By working closely with our regional food banks, we can help ensure that families impacted by the shutdown have access to the food and support they need. These programs not only address immediate needs but also highlight the vital role Virginia’s agricultural industry plays in sustaining our communities.”

“Virginians are facing food insecurity due to the government shutdown,” said Ashley Traficant Ledwith, Executive Director of Outreach and Engagement, the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth. “But every time Virginians have faced a challenge, our neighbors across the Commonwealth step up to meet the moment. I am confident the Virginia Cares Initiative will demonstrate once again that the Spirit of Virginia is strong.”

“Our food banks and network of 1,150 pantry partners are facing a perfect storm of challenges,” said Eddie Oliver, Executive Director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. “We are grateful for the Governor’s leadership in establishing VENA and ensuring food banks have additional resources to meet the record high demand we are experiencing across the Commonwealth. We appreciate the continued support from the community as we work to connect every family with the nutrition they need to thrive.”

Virginians interested in joining the Virginia Cares Initiative can visit the Virginia Cares Initiative Sign-Up Page to learn more, find their nearest food bank, and receive regional information on how to donate, volunteer, or host a food drive.

For more information on the Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) program, visit dss.virginia.gov/VENA.