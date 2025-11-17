Roanoke Tech Conference Highlights Pediatric Breakthroughs

Leaders from Children’s National Hospital and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC detailed plans to grow their collaboration and speed pediatric innovations from the lab to clinical care during the recent Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council Emerging Tech Conference.

The partnership connects two of Virginia’s leading biomedical hubs — a nationally ranked and globally recognized children’s hospital in Washington, D.C., and a major Virginia Tech research institute — in a shared effort to turn discoveries into treatments that reach young patients faster.

It also reflects a statewide goal: linking the research and innovation ecosystems in the greater Washington, D.C., area and Southwest Virginia.

Nate Kuppermann, chief academic officer and chair of pediatrics at Children’s National, said research collaboration is essential to raising the standard of care for children everywhere.

“We have to develop the best care not just for children in our region, but for children everywhere,” Kuppermann said. “To elevate care, you have to work collaboratively.”

A pediatric emergency physician by training, Kuppermann built national and global research networks during his tenure at UC Davis before joining Children’s National.

He said those experiences shaped his belief that the most meaningful advances come from partnerships that connect academic medicine, industry, and engineering.

Michael Friedlander, executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC and Virginia Tech’s vice president for health sciences and technology, said the selfsame collaborative spirit has defined Roanoke’s transformation into a growing biomedical hub.

“Innovation is what we are about,” Friedlander said. “We do all the traditional academic things — research, teaching, publishing — but we also believe deeply in moving discoveries out of the lab and to patients.”

When the institute opened 15 years ago, the region had far less startup or venture infrastructure, he said. Today, thanks to programs supported by Virginia Tech’s LAUNCH center, the Roanoke Blacksburg Innovation Alliance (RBIA), and the VTC Ventures Fund , researchers can advance discoveries from early concept to commercial product.

“This area is moving fast,” Friedlander said. “With support from the state and strong community partnerships, the full innovation pipeline is taking shape.”

Linking science and patient care