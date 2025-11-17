Roanoke Valley Preservation Awards Set for Nov. 19

The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation celebrates the efforts of individuals, non-profit organizations, community groups, and educational institutions to promote the awareness and preservation of our historic, cultural, and natural resources in the Roanoke Valley.

Seven awards will be presented on Wednesday, November 19, at the Foundation’s annual meeting and Awards Reception at the recently restored Colony House Motor Lodge located at 3560 Franklin Road SW. The Foundation promotes the preservation and stewardship of historic, cultural, and natural resources in the Roanoke Valley through education and advocacy. “Celebrating the people, programs, and projects that help to support our mission is a highlight of the Foundation’s activities every year,” explained Alison Blanton, Awards Committee co-chair.

Named in honor of George Kegley, a founding member of the Foundation and Awards Committee Chair for many years, the awards have been presented annually since 1999. We also honor the dedication of Margaret and Alice Roberts to preserving African American history with the presentation of The Roberts’ Heritage Education Award this year. Additionally, we are particularly excited to present an award for the restoration of a property that was included on the Foundation’s Endangered Sites List in 2023.

Blanton said that this year’s list is notable for the high quality of restoration projects as well as the diverse and creative ways in which heritage education is made available to the public. Bricks and mortar projects range from the careful restoration of an early 19th-century home in Fincastle to a mid-century Googie-style motel.

The rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of an architecturally significant early-20th-century home on Patterson Avenue is also recognized for its creative approach to the social and preservation challenges of this historic neighborhood with its grand houses. Believing strongly in the importance of education to help promote good stewardship of our heritage, the Foundation is also excited to recognize four varying and creative efforts by individuals, community organizations, and institutions to share the history of the Roanoke Valley.

From expansive databases, memorial sculpture, thoroughly researched books, collections of community archives, and engaging scavenger hunts, these projects promote awareness of our history from early settlement and enslavement to mountain communities and mid-century Roanoke.