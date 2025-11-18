TAP’s VITA Clinic Honored with Statewide Award for Community Service

Total Action for Progress (TAP) is calling on community members to volunteer with its free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Tax Clinic, which has provided vital tax services to thousands of families across the Roanoke Valley for more than 20 years. The program helps low- and moderate-income households file their taxes at no cost—returning more than $17 million to local families over the life of the program.

The success of the VITA clinic is fueled entirely by its volunteers. Their dedication was recently recognized statewide: at the 2025 Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards, the VITA Tax Clinic Volunteers at TAP were named the Independent Group Winner. Governor Glenn Youngkin honored the group during a ceremony at the Executive Mansion.

“Service is the heartbeat of a strong community,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These honorees embody the Spirit of Virginia—neighbors helping neighbors, expecting nothing in return.”

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin added, “Today we get to say ‘thank you’ to some of the countless Virginians who exhibit kindness, compassion, and generosity while bringing hope to the Commonwealth.”

As TAP prepares for the 2025 tax season, the need for volunteers is urgent. Without volunteer support, the clinic will be forced to serve far fewer families—leaving many without the help they need to access the refunds they rely on and potentially pushing them toward costly, predatory tax preparation services.

“You don’t need prior experience—training is provided, and everyone has a chance to make a real impact,” said Director Teffany Henderson, who oversees the VITA clinic. “We’re looking for at least ten volunteers to operate efficiently. The more volunteers we have, the more families we can serve.”

The IRS offers free online or in-person training and a certification process that prepares volunteers to assist with tax preparation. Volunteers can choose from a variety of roles—from greeting clients to preparing returns—based on their interests and comfort level.

Those interested are encouraged to sign up now through December 10, 2025.

A volunteer kickoff meeting and training will be held in December.