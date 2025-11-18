back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommunity
Community

TAP’s VITA Clinic Honored with Statewide Award for Community Service

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

November 18, 2025

0

Total Action for Progress (TAP) is calling on community members to volunteer with its free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Tax Clinic, which has provided vital tax services to thousands of families across the Roanoke Valley for more than 20 years. The program helps low- and moderate-income households file their taxes at no cost—returning more than $17 million to local families over the life of the program.

The success of the VITA clinic is fueled entirely by its volunteers. Their dedication was recently recognized statewide: at the 2025 Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards, the VITA Tax Clinic Volunteers at TAP were named the Independent Group Winner. Governor Glenn Youngkin honored the group during a ceremony at the Executive Mansion.

Service is the heartbeat of a strong community,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These honorees embody the Spirit of Virginia—neighbors helping neighbors, expecting nothing in return.”

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin added, “Today we get to say ‘thank you’ to some of the countless Virginians who exhibit kindness, compassion, and generosity while bringing hope to the Commonwealth.”

As TAP prepares for the 2025 tax season, the need for volunteers is urgent. Without volunteer support, the clinic will be forced to serve far fewer families—leaving many without the help they need to access the refunds they rely on and potentially pushing them toward costly, predatory tax preparation services.

You don’t need prior experience—training is provided, and everyone has a chance to make a real impact,” said Director Teffany Henderson, who oversees the VITA clinic. “We’re looking for at least ten volunteers to operate efficiently. The more volunteers we have, the more families we can serve.”

The IRS offers free online or in-person training and a certification process that prepares volunteers to assist with tax preparation. Volunteers can choose from a variety of roles—from greeting clients to preparing returns—based on their interests and comfort level.

Those interested are encouraged to sign up now through December 10, 2025.

A volunteer kickoff meeting and training will be held in December.

Previous article
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Opens Expanded Emergency Department Waiting Room

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Opens Expanded Emergency Department Waiting Room

Community 0
The newly renovated Emergency Department (ED) waiting room at...

Progressives Urge Assembly to Soak the Rich, But Likely Tax Increases Will Reach Everyone

Commentary 0
As a new Democratic Party trifecta looms in Virginia,...

CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

Devotionals 0
How Do You Know If You’re Going To Heaven? “My...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.