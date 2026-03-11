Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline

Department of Homeland Security funding has passed the House, but Senate Democrats refuse to provide the necessary votes to end the partial government shutdown.

To highlight the dire consequences of diminishing the 287(g) program, one case involved a criminal illegal alien who took the life of an innocent young mother, Stephanie Minter.

My bipartisan bill that would require the federal government to conduct stress tests continues to garner bipartisan support.

DHS Shutdown Drags Into Third Week as Democrats Block Funding Bill

At a time when we most need to ensure the security of our Nation, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) remains partially shut down because of Democrats’ political antics. House Republicans passed a bipartisan negotiated bill to fund DHS and sent it to the Senate for the second time. Instead of acting, Senate Democrats chose to pander to their far-left base and shut down the very department responsible for protecting the United States from threats, including counterterrorism operations, cybersecurity, border security, and emergency response.

Democrats claim they are blocking DHS funding to protest ICE and Border Patrol, but Democrats know that both ICE and Border Patrol are already partially funded thanks to H.R. 1. Their attempted leverage did nothing previously when they deliberately decided to keep our government hostage. Their refusal to fund the Department of Homeland Security leaves critical agencies like the TSA, FEMA, the Coast Guard, and the Secret Service without full funding. At a time when global tensions are rising, and with one of the most dangerous nations operating in cyberspace, Democrats are blocking funding for the very department responsible for defending our homeland.

Under the previous administration, more than 10 million illegal immigrants entered the United States, including over 400 individuals on the Terrorist Watch List who were encountered at the border. We know that bad actors crossed the border undetected, and counterterrorism officials are monitoring suspected dangerous individuals within the United States. I was discouraged to see nearly every House Democrat vote AGAINST funding the Department of Homeland Security. I hope they reconsider their position and recognize the damage their shutdown is inflicting on our country.

Fighting Against Soft-on-Crime Policies in our Commonwealth

Recent events in both Strasburg and Fairfax County have raised serious concerns about public safety in Virginia. One of the first actions Abigail Spanberger took after arriving in Richmond was to dismantle the 287(g) agreement, a proven partnership that allowed state and local law enforcement to work hand in hand with ICE to remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens from our Commonwealth. Her decision shows a disregard for the safety of Virginians and a willingness to put politics ahead of public safety. Through this cooperation, authorities were able to capture one of the top MS-13 gang leaders in the country right in Northern Virginia. But in just the past month, Spanberger’s actions have weakened this critical cooperation, leaving law-abiding Virginians exposed to unnecessary risk. Unfortunately, the consequences of these policy changes are becoming painfully clear. In one recent case, an alleged MS-13 gang member who had been deported twice was arrested in connection with serious crimes, including assaulting law enforcement and felony drug distribution. Last week, national attention turned to Virginia after a horrific tragedy in Fairfax County. An illegal alien took the life of a young mother, Stephanie Minter, at a bus stop.

The suspect, Abdul Jalloh, was a known criminal with 30 prior arrests and an extensive record that included malicious wounding, assault, drug possession, identity theft, trespassing, larceny, firing a weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and pickpocketing. ICE had previously lodged a detainer against Jalloh in 2020, and a judge issued a final order of removal allowing him to be deported to any country other than Sierra Leone. Abigail Spanberger’s decision to weaken enforcement and cooperation risks allowing individuals like Abdul Jalloh to remain in our communities, with deadly consequences. I joined Newsmax with Todd Starnes to highlight the urgency of this issue and call on Spanberger to reverse course before more lives are lost. In response, the Judiciary Committee marked up the Shutdown Sanctuary Cities Act, which aims to penalize jurisdictions that restrict cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The tragic death of Stephanie Minter underscores the consequences of dismantling programs like 287(g), which empower local law enforcement to work directly with ICE to remove dangerous individuals like Abdul Jalloh from our communities. Governor Youngkin implemented this common sense program to strengthen public safety in Virginia, and it was already proving successful. Instead of weakening these partnerships, we should be strengthening them rather than yielding to the far-left base. I have called on Spanberger to reconsider her reckless decision and restore this critical cooperation between federal and local law enforcement. For Virginians, this should not be a partisan issue. It is about public safety. It is about protecting our communities and ensuring that career criminals who entered our country illegally and continued to break our laws are removed before more innocent lives are lost.

My Fiscal Contingency Preparedness Act Builds Bipartisan Momentum

Last week, my Fiscal Contingency Preparedness Act was endorsed by the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, a group made up of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats. That support speaks volumes about the need for this legislation. Just as American families must financially prepare for emergencies, the federal government has a responsibility to do the same. My bill holds Washington accountable by requiring the federal government to assess, stress test, and publicly report on its ability to respond to major national emergencies. Whether the challenge is a natural disaster, an economic crisis, or a national security threat, the government must clearly understand its financial readiness to respond effectively.

For far too long, Washington has failed to seriously evaluate its capacity to weather major crises, even as families across Virginia save, plan, and prepare for uncertainty in their own lives. It is only reasonable that the government entrusted with safeguarding the nation apply the same level of responsibility and foresight. My bill promotes transparency and better decision making by identifying risks ahead of time, strengthening emergency response, and protecting taxpayers from avoidable failures when it matters most. Preparedness should never be a partisan issue, and the bipartisan support for this bill reflects that shared understanding. I hope we can build on this momentum so that this bill can move forward and reach the House floor, where it can be considered for a vote.

Washington Highlights

It was an honor to meet with the team from Elbit Systems of America in Roanoke, which is innovating mission-critical technologies that support capabilities ranging from precision targeting to night vision systems. Their work helps our military operate with greater effectiveness.

It was a pleasure to meet with members of the Virginia Association of Broadcasters who were visiting Washington, DC, to discuss the importance of maintaining access to AM radio in rural communities and keeping local radio accessible to Virginians.



I was pleased to meet with Katherine Rowe, President of the College of William & Mary, and Derek Aday, director of the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, to discuss college affordability for young Virginians and how we can work together to better support students as they decide where to pursue higher education.

