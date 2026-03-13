back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommunity
Community

March 14 Citizens’ Rally To Stop Gerrymandering!

Author:

Scott
|

Date:

March 13, 2026

0

On Saturday, March 14, from 2:00-5:00, Rep. Ben Cline (R) and Attorney Tim Anderson will be hosting a Citizens’ Rally at Lord Botetourt High School.

Their goal is to promote the “NO” position on the current issue being voted on now until April 21.

They are pitching the event as a “Be Informed, Get Involved” opportunity.

At issue is how the lines delineating Virginia’s eleven Congressional seats will be drawn. The current districts separate the Old Dominion into six seats now held by pro-abortion Democrats and five by pro-life Republicans. The three seats covering the western half of the stateDistricts fivesix, and nineare all represented by Republicans.

The “NO” vote wants to keep this current configuration.

However, the “YES” position seeks to obliterate the current lines and replace them with heavily gerrymandered ones that would probably result in Virginia having TEN Democrat Congressmen but only one Republican.

Since the “YES” team is promoting their position as “level the playing field” and “fairness,” many have observed that their position is already winning the “language war” because their wording implies that the “NO” crowd is “anti-fairness.” 

You can learn more about this issue from these stories from February 10February 11February 16, and February 24

The last day to vote is April 21; this election is open to any resident of Virginia who is a legal voter.

– Scott Dreyer

Previous article
FBI Investigating Deadly Shooting In Old Dominion University ROTC Classroom As Potential Act Of Islamist Terrorism

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

FBI Investigating Deadly Shooting In Old Dominion University ROTC Classroom As Potential Act Of Islamist Terrorism

News 0
On March 12, a gunman opened fire inside a...

ROBERT L. MARONIC: The US Is Already An Empire – Part I

Columnists 0
I read a misinformed article in the New York Times on February...

VA Tech Researchers Propose New Way to Measure Substance Use Recovery

News 0
Nearly 50 million people in the United States struggle...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.