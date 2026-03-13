March 14 Citizens’ Rally To Stop Gerrymandering!

On Saturday, March 14, from 2:00-5:00, Rep. Ben Cline (R) and Attorney Tim Anderson will be hosting a Citizens’ Rally at Lord Botetourt High School.

Their goal is to promote the “NO” position on the current issue being voted on now until April 21.

They are pitching the event as a “Be Informed, Get Involved” opportunity.

At issue is how the lines delineating Virginia’s eleven Congressional seats will be drawn. The current districts separate the Old Dominion into six seats now held by pro-abortion Democrats and five by pro-life Republicans. The three seats covering the western half of the state…Districts five, six, and nine…are all represented by Republicans.

The “NO” vote wants to keep this current configuration.

However, the “YES” position seeks to obliterate the current lines and replace them with heavily gerrymandered ones that would probably result in Virginia having TEN Democrat Congressmen but only one Republican.

Since the “YES” team is promoting their position as “level the playing field” and “fairness,” many have observed that their position is already winning the “language war” because their wording implies that the “NO” crowd is “anti-fairness.”

You can learn more about this issue from these stories from February 10, February 11, February 16, and February 24.

The last day to vote is April 21 ; this election is open to any resident of Virginia who is a legal voter.

– Scott Dreyer