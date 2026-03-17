BOB BROWN: Peace of Mind, Part III: The Secure Attachment

In the conclusion of this series, I find myself looking back at a specific decade of my career that provided a profound window into the human soul. From 2005 to 2016, I served as a PTSD Subject Matter Expert on a military post in Virginia.

My patients were courageous men and women redeploying from the visceral, chaotic combat of Iraq and Afghanistan. All suffered from combat-induced PTSD; many also experienced the crushing weight of major depression or the hollow ache of prolonged grief.

These soldiers were initially resistant to therapy. In the clinical sense, they had undergone a “traumatic regression.” The violence and unpredictability of the battlefield had shattered their ability to trust, pushing them into what we call an anxious, avoidant, or disorganized attachment style.

Their world was no longer a safe place, and their minds were stuck in a loop of hyper-vigilance, waiting for the next “surprise” that might cost them their lives.

The Failure of Retelling

In those early days, I found no value in the repetitive retelling of their trauma. Many traditional therapies insist on “reliving” the event to desensitize the patient, but for these soldiers, reliving the horror only reinforced the trauma.

The mind does not find peace by staring into the abyss; it finds peace by finding a solid place to stand.

I discovered that the essential first step in recovery was the reestablishment of a Secure Attachment. Using elements of Object Relations Therapy, I realized these patients needed “Object Constancy.” They needed to know, with absolute certainty, that their environment was stable. Slowly, their confidence returned in observing the expected.

I kept my demeanor, my outer clothing, the items on my desk, and the “sanctity of their appointment” unchanged. They were given my personal cell phone number, a lifeline in the dark. Interestingly, I was rarely called.

The healing didn’t come from the phone call itself; it came from the knowledge of access. It came from the security of knowing that if the world began to spin, the “Object” (their doctor) was constant.

The Divine Object Constancy

This clinical reality is a perfect mirror of our universal spiritual need. If we are to have true peace of mind, we need a Secure Attachment to something—or Someone—who does not change. In a world of shifting political tides, economic instability, and the inevitable frailty of our own health, where is our “Object Constancy”?

The Judeo-Christian God offers Himself as the ultimate Anchor. In Malachi 3:6, He declares:“I the Lord do not change.”In Hebrews 13:8, we are told:“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.”

When we treat God as our Covenant Advocate, we are doing more than practicing a religion; we are attaching our turbulent, battle-worn minds to His unwavering character.

Just as my soldiers found rest because they knew my desk and my demeanor would be the same every Tuesday at 2:00 PM, we find rest when we realize that God’s mercy, His justice, and His love are the same every morning we wake up.

Truth, Meaning, and the End of Guilt

In my study of these soldiers, I noted:“When the Soldier discovered the truth of his or her trauma, free of misunderstanding and irrational guilt, the trauma was healed.”

This is where the clinical meets the spiritual “Truth, Meaning, and Beauty.” Many of us carry “irrational guilt”—a heavy, soul-deep conviction that we are responsible for things we cannot control, or that we are defined by our worst moments. This is a “misunderstanding” of our identity.

The Truth of the Gospel acts as the ultimate clinical intervention. John 8:32 promises:“Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”What is that Truth? It is the realization that we are “bought with a price,” that our past is covered, and that our worth is not a performance-based metric.

When we move from the “Meaning” of our trauma to the “Meaning” of being a protected child of God, the hyper-vigilance of the soul begins to dissolve. We realize that the “Advocate” has already settled the accounts. Romans 8:1 becomes our new reality:“There is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.”

The Daily Surrender

At 94, I find that peace is not a destination I reached, but a daily practice of “checking my contract.” Each morning, I have to remind myself:“Bob, you aren’t in charge today. The Advocate has it.”

This isn’t passivity; it’s the highest form of mental discipline. It allows me to enjoy the ride on my stationary bike, the warmth of the sun, and the company of friends without the background hum of “What if?”

Conclusion: Standing in the Need

As I reflect on nearly a century of life, moving toward the end of my 94th year and the beginning of my 95th, I recognize that peace of mind eventually requires a personal signature. It is a solo journey.

You cannot ride on the coattails of another’s faith or another’s clinical success. There is an old, hauntingly beautiful Gospel song that captures this perfectly:

“Not my brother, nor my sister, but it’s me, O Lord, standing in the need of prayer.”

In all my years as a psychiatrist and a student, I have seen that brilliance, academic proctoring, and military status mean very little when the lights go out at night, and the mind begins to wander into the “what-ifs.” At that moment, you aren’t a doctor, a colonel, or a scholar; you are an individual standing in need of a Secure Attachment.

My challenge to you is this: Stop trying to be your own advocate. You were never meant to carry the “title” of your life alone. Identify the “shifting shadows” of worry that rob you of your rest and transfer them to the One who is the same yesterday, today, and forever.

The trauma is healed when the truth is known. The anxiety is stilled when the attachment is secure. Peace is not found in a book titled Peace of Mind; it is found the moment you stop “standing in the need” and start resting in the Constant Presence.

As I look back across nearly a century, the greatest “enhancement” to my intelligence hasn’t been a new medical breakthrough or a clever theory. It has been the simple, profound shift from trying to be the Master of my fate to being a beneficiary of the Master’s grace.

We rest, not because all is secure behind a locked vault, but because we are held by the unwavering faithfulness of the One who never changes. In this assurance, we find true peace—and the freedom to surrender our worries at last. This is a cause for real, wonderful joy.

Robert S. Brown, MD, PHD a retired Psychiatrist, Col (Ret) U.S. Army Medical Corps devoted the last decade of his career to treating soldiers at Fort Lee redeploying from combat. He was a Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Professor of Education at UVA. His renowned Mental Health course taught the value of exercise for a sound mind.