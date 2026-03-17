CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

How Did God the Father Glorify Jesus?

“If I were Jesus, I would ask God for a golden throne, a diamond crown, and a sword made of lightning,” says Tyler, 10. “That would be glorious!”

That would definitely turn some heads, but Jesus had something even better in mind.

In John 17, Jesus prayed right before he went to the cross. Instead of asking to escape the pain, he prayed, “Father, the hour has come. Glorify Your Son, that Your Son also may glorify You.”

Jesus wasn’t thinking about glitter or gold. He wanted to finish the mission God gave Him. He showed who God really is by giving eternal life to those who believe. Jesus said eternal life means knowing “the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom You have sent” (John 17:3).

Now, hold on. Didn’t Jesus say eternal life is going to heaven? Nope. He said eternal life is knowing God.

You could live forever and still be miserable if you didn’t know the God who made you. Eternal life isn’t just about the length of your life. It’s about a relationship with God. Jesus came so we could be reunited with God, not just after we die, but right now.

You don’t have to wait until heaven to start eternal life. If you have trusted Jesus as your savior, you already know the Father, and He knows you. That’s eternal life in action.

It might be hard to believe, but God wants to spend time with you. Before Adam and Eve sinned, God came in the cool part of the day to walk with them in the Garden of Eden (Genesis 3:8). God’s desire from the beginning is to make us in his image (Genesis 1:27).

“Eternal life is like being in God’s family forever,” says Bella, 10. “And you never get kicked out!”

That’s the kind of life Jesus was praying about. He wanted to glorify the Father by giving people something far better than riches or comfort: a never-ending relationship with God Himself.

“God glorified Jesus by raising Him from the dead,” says Max, 9. “Now He’s the King forever!”

Yes! Jesus glorified the Father by doing everything He was sent to do, even dying on the cross for our sins. And the Father glorified Jesus by raising him from the dead and restoring him to the glory He had before the world began.

“God glorified Jesus by showing He was really His Son,” says Ella, 8. “When He rose from the dead, people knew.”

Jesus didn’t need lightning or a diamond sword to prove who He was. The empty tomb was enough. God the Father glorified Jesus by making His victory over death loud and clear.

And here’s the amazing part: Jesus shares that glory with all who trust him as their savior. As we meditate upon God’s unconditional love for us, we reflect the glory of Jesus in a world that is desperately looking for love in the wrong places.

Not only that, but the love offered by most people is conditional or performance based. Jesus did all the performing for us when he offered himself as a sacrifice for our sins. God never changes and neither does his love for us.

Think About This: God glorified Jesus by raising Him from the dead and restoring Him to the glory He shared with the Father before the world began.

Memorize This Truth: “Father, the hour has come. Glorify Your Son, that Your Son also may glorify You” (John 17:1).

Ask This Question: How can I glorify Jesus with the life he has given me?

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