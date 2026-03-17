RCPS Bands Receive Superior Ratings at District VI Assessment

Roanoke City Public Schools is proud to celebrate two achievements from its high school band programs following recent performances at the Virginia Band and Orchestra Directors Association (VBODA) District 6 Band Concert Assessment.

Patrick Henry High School has earned the prestigious Virginia Honor Band Award — one of the highest honors a high school band program can receive in the Commonwealth. Patrick Henry is one of only about 50 high schools in Virginia to receive this recognition, and one of the few in Southwest Virginia. This marks only the fifth time in RCPS history that either high school has earned the award.

The Virginia Honor Band Award is given to bands that earn “Superior” ratings — the highest possible score — at both the VBODA Marching Assessment and the VBODA Concert Assessment in the same school year.

The Patrick Henry Marching Patriots earned their Superior rating on October 22, 2025, at the Salem Civic Center, where all five adjudicators gave the band top marks. The Patrick Henry Wind Symphony, directed by Mr. Alex Schmitt, completed the honor with a Superior rating at the Concert Assessment on March 11, 2026, held at William Fleming High School. Performing Grade 5 music — among the most challenging repertoire available — the ensemble received top marks from all adjudicators on pieces by Karl King, W. Francis McBeth, and Brant Karrick.

William Fleming High School also made history at the same event. The William Fleming Symphonic Band, directed by Mr. Will Satterwhite, earned a Superior rating for the second consecutive year, only the third Superior rating in the school’s Concert Assessment history. Fleming students, parents, and fine arts faculty also served as hosts for this year’s District 6 event, taking on the significant responsibility of organizing and running the assessment alongside their own performance.