Budget Battle; Judges & Vote No to Rigged Maps

In this message:

– Democrats v. Democrats Budget Debate

– Eleven Suetterlein Bills Heading to Governor’s Desk

– GOP Wins Big in Virginia Beach & Flips Prince William Seat Last Held in 1983

– New Local Judges Elected: Arnold, Gilbert, Kegley, Mabe, Morgan, and Nance

– Virginia’s Local Court System

– Cast your No Vote against Gerrymandering Today

– Join us for a Legislative Lunch in Christiansburg on Thursday, March 26

– Share Your Views and Track Legislation

Dear Friends,

Without a budget, the Democratic-controlled Virginia General Assembly adjourned the 2026 Regular Session on Saturday. Democratic leaders in the 21-19 Democratic-controlled Senate and the 64-35 Democratic-controlled House of Delegates hope they will be able reconcile their differing budget proposals before their planned April 23 Special Session.

Democrats v. Democrats Budget Debate

Our public schools, police, and other important government services rely on timely budgets to make wise decisions for each budget year that begins July 1. With a completely Democratic-controlled state government and no state-equivalent of the filibuster to frustrate the majority, the Democratic leadership should have been able to come to a compromise on time. Unfortunately, much of the General Assembly Regular Session’s time was squandered on Democratic party-line votes to pass a 10-1 Democratic gerrymandered map, an absolute right to abortion constitutional amendment, and more than 20 bills restricting gun ownership by law abiding Virginians. These were passed on party-line votes, where I was among the No votes.

Both competing Democratic budget proposals include tripling legislative pay (which I strongly oppose), but there are significantly different tax provisions creating an impasse. The Senate budget proposal repeals the sales tax exemption for data center equipment and would require data centers to pay sales tax like most other businesses and families (I support this), while the House budget maintains the tax preference for some of the world’s largest corporations.

The Senate also includes income tax relief while the House does not despite record income tax collections. The Senate increases the standard deduction to $9,200/taxpayer while the House maintains the current $8,750 (I support the enhanced deduction), and the Senate includes a $100/taxpayer special income tax rebate to be paid out this year (I support this) while the House does not. Both the Senate standard deduction and tax rebate provisions are doubled for married couples.

Eleven Suetterlein Bills Heading to Governor’s Desk

The Virginia Public Access Project’s early data reviews suggest the 2026 General Assembly was one of the most partisan, but I’m glad we were still able to build bipartisan majorities that advanced 13 of my bills through the Democratic-controlled Senate. Eleven of these bills further passed the 64-35 Democratic House of Delegates and are now on Governor Abigail Spanberger’s desk for her signature, veto, or suggested amendment before the April 22 Reconvene Session.

Among my bills on Governor Spanberger’s desk are my Senate Bills 10 and 203 to expand career and technical education opportunities in Virginia; SB692 to enhance the Western Virginia Education Consortium that helps our local schools; and SB818 that makes it easier for very large electricity purchasers to go outside of the current electric monopoly. In the coming weeks, I’ll plan to update you on these and other items as they receive executive attention.

GOP Wins Big in Virginia Beach & Flips Prince William Seat Last Held in 1983

Congratulations to Delegate-elect Andrew Rice who won the St. Patrick’s Day Special Election to succeed Delegate Barry Knight who recently passed. Delegate-elect Rice won by more than 24 points in a district that Winsome Sears carried by 7 points in November. Because my Senate Bill 944 was enacted in 2023 requiring swift special elections when vacancies occur right before or during the Regular Session, citizens in Virginia Beach will have their chosen Delegate in office for the critical Reconvene Session and Budget Special Session in April.

Congratulations to Jeanie LaCroix on winning the March 12 Special Election to became the first Republican to win the Woodbridge Supervisor seat in Prince William County since November 1983. Supervisor LaCroix took her oath of office and began work this Monday.

New Local Judges Elected: Arnold, Gilbert, Kegley, Mabe, Morgan, and Nance

New Judges were elected for Courts across the Commonwealth on the penultimate day of the 2026 General Assembly Regular Session.

Judicial candidates are first nominated by the local Senators that represents communities in the respective circuit, for me that’s the 23rd where I represent Salem, Roanoke County, Roanoke City, and Vinton; and the 27th where I represent Montgomery County and Christiansburg. Nominated candidates then interview with the Joint Judicial Panel (made up of 37 legislators) and candidates who are found qualified are certified as candidates. Each judicial candidate must then simultaneously win an election in both the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates.

Roanoke City Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Morgan was elected to serve as Judge Skip Burkart’s successor on the Roanoke Valley’s 23rd General District Court. I was happy to nominate Judge-elect Morgan in the Virginia Senate and believe his commitment to the rule of law, VMI education, and prosecutorial experience will serve the Roanoke Valley well

Current 27th General District Court Judge Gerry Mabe was elected to a newly created Circuit Court judgeship to serve Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Galax, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski, Radford, and Wythe. Judge Mabe was one of the highest rated judges in the entire Commonwealth and I look forward to him serving in this new role.

Robin Kegley of Bland County was elected to succeed Judge Mabe on the 27th General District Court after decades of experience in private practice. I was happy to join my colleagues in nominating her in the Senate.

Other notable judicial elections include: Bedford Commonwealth Attorney Wes Nance’s election to greater Lynchburg Circuit Court, former House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert election to a Shenandoah Valley General District Court, and former Delegate Jed Arnold’s election to Bristol’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Virginia’s Local Court System

The General District Court is often called “The People’s Court” and the “Front Door to the Judiciary” since it has a very high volume of cases, dealing with all misdemeanor crimes; all speeding tickets; and civil disputes concerning less than $50,000. All cases in General District are decided by the judge rather than a jury.

The Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court is designed to protect the privacy and interests of children and families. JDR focuses on crimes committed against children or by children; domestic disputes between family members; and criminal cases where the accused and victim are members of the same household. All cases in JDR are decided by the judge rather than a jury.

The Circuit Court has broad jurisdiction over criminal and civil cases and is the only court where a defendant or litigant may request a jury trial. All felony cases are heard in Circuit Court. In addition to its original jurisdiction, the Circuit Court also serves as appellate court for the district courts in their area.

Thank you St. Patrick’s Day Volunteers

Thank you to everyone who joined us in spreading St. Patrick’s day cheer in downtown Roanoke at the St. Patrick’s Parade last week.

Cast your No Vote against Gerrymandering Today



If enacted, the rigged map called “fair” in the out-of-state financed TV blitz would be the most extreme gerrymander in the United States and it would “temporarily” be in effect for the 2026, 2028, and 2030 elections.

It couples Virginia Tech with UVA but divides Blacksburg from Christiansburg. It puts Salem in a district with Staunton but places much of rural Augusta County with the Pentagon. It splits Fairfax County five ways so as to completely dilute the votes of Virginians in smaller counties. The authors of this rigged map say they’re certain it will elect a 10-1 Democratic delegation. Does anyone really believe ten Democratic Congressmen would ever give up their rigged map in 2032 and allow real competition again?

Please encourage your friends to Vote No so voters can keep picking their politicians, instead of the other way around. Visit the Virginia Department of Elections website to see where you can vote today.

Join us for a Legislative Lunch in Christiansburg on Thursday, March 26

Join us for a legislative update and delicious lunch hosted by the Montgomery County Republican Party at noon on Thursday, March 26 at 1505 N.Franklin Street in Christiansburg. Tickets are $20. RSVP here for the luncheon.

Share Your Views & Track Legislation

You can share your views by replying to this email or by calling 540-302-8486. You can also keep up with my efforts on Facebook.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve our Commonwealth.

Sincerely,

David Suetterlein