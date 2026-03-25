No, Senator. Virginia Does Not Require Photo ID to Vote

Yep, in lieu of a driver’s license or other form of legit ID, a Virginia voter can flash a utility bill to vote.

This is why we need the SAVE America Act. We need actual identification for every single voter in federal elections.

And when Americans register to vote they should have to provide proof of citizenship.

That’s easy to do, by the way. You need a copy of your birth certificate (men, if you don’t know where yours is, ask your wife, she has it in a safe place). If it is missing all you need to do is contact the office of vital statistics in the state where you were born. Provided you know your birthdate, you can get a new copy at minimal cost.

In Virginia, a duplicate birth certificate costs $12.

If you have a passport, that works too.

Married women should produce a copy of their marriage certificate. Just as they did to change their names for social security or for their driver’s license.

No one knows exactly how much chicanery goes on in American elections, but with same-day registration in some states and voters being able to vouch for up eight others without ID in corrupt states such as Minnesota and with the homeless getting paid to fill out phony voter registration forms in California (see James O’Keefe’s latest video for proof) we know it exists.

And anyone who believes that Somali immigrants who are merrily fleecing Minnesota and California taxpayers with phony childcare and hospice scams wouldn’t also cheat to vote are painfully naive.

As for the Democrat argument that those who support the Save Act want to disenfranchise women – that’s laughable.

The same crowd that tried to foist a female president on us in two elections would have us believe that married women who took their husbands’ surnames have no idea how to prove they are citizens.

There have been social media memes suggesting that Kamala Harris didn’t win a single state that required photos ID to vote.

Untrue.

She won New Hampshire and Rhode Island, and as best I can tell both require photo ID. She also won Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware and Virginia, states that require identification (such as gas bills) but not photo IDs. And, of course, she ran up her numbers in states that do not require any identification: Small states of New York and California.

According to The Hill: Twelve states and the District of Columbia will, with few exceptions, let you vote at the polls without any documentation under certain circumstances.

That includes California, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

Hmmm. What do most of these states have in common?

Any wonder why the Dems are fighting so hard against measures aimed at keeping non-citizens out of the polling places and requiring photo IDs to get in?

By Kerry Dougherty, originally published on kerrydougherty.com.