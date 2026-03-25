ROBERT L. MARONIC: The First Lady Of New York City Is A Vile Anti-Semite – Part II

According to the New York Post, Duwaji posted seventy times where she “took extreme positions against Israel and its supporters,” according to a report written by Olivia Reingold on March 7 in The Free Press. In one post, she “supported [a] screed calling President Biden ‘Butcher Biden,’” and stating the Israel-friendly pol’s “‘legacy is genocide.’” The deranged Duwaji also completely denied the occurrence of any rape of either men or women on October 7, 2023.

In some other posts, she “reportedly liked, [she] accused Israel of a ‘vile land grab,’” applauded protesters who forcibly occupied a building at Columbia University in 2024, and falsely accused Israel of genocide ….”

In some of the other posts she reportedly liked, she applauded protesters, who forcibly occupied a building at Columbia University in 2024, and accused Israel of genocide.

In my opinion, the 28-year-old Syrian-American would be the perfect candidate for a new Minister of Propaganda (Head of the Information Department) for Hamas in the Gaza Strip. That is because she has all the qualifications for Jew hatred, especially tortured, mutilated, raped, and murdered women.

Duwaji also liked numerous posts relating to October 7, 2023, as “‘collective liberation.’” Reingold of The Free Post, as previously mentioned, diligently discovered “one of more than 70 Instagram posts … in which the First Lady of New York City cosigned extreme [my emphasis] positions against Israel.”

She predictably even “liked an Instagram post referring to the “mass rape” hoax that she claimed was “‘fabricated’”by the [The New York Times].”

Anti-Semite and cold-blooded Duwaji applauded the Hamas’ killing, execution, murder, and rape of more than 1,200 people, which included 46 Americans. Most victims were civilians, and their bodies were frequently burned or mutilated beyond recognition. The attack also included the taking of 251 hostages.

That early fall sabbath day of Simchat Torah (Joy of the Torah) on October 7, 2023, was the bloodiest day in the history of the Jews since the Holocaust ended in May 1945.

Rama Duwaji couldn’t care less despite her beguiling, beautiful smile because she thought that the brutal surprise attack was both necessary and justified in killing the Jewish “oppressor.” Israeli civilians, women, children, and the elderly be damned.

The first Lady of New York City is not only a vile anti-Semite but a disgusting disgrace, who reminds me of Ilse Koch of Buchenwald.

Duwaji’s admiration and praise of Palestinian influencer Saleh al-Jafarawi says it all in her support of depraved Hamas.

Robert L. Maronic