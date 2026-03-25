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Scott Presley Coming to Virginia to Aid “Vote No” Anti-Gerrymandering Movement

Author:

Scott
|

Date:

March 25, 2026

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Scott Presler speaks in 2022. Photo courtesy of New York State Young Republicans via Flickr (CC BY 2.0).

Conservative activist Scott Presler has announced he is coming to Virginia to help promote voter registration and to help promote the “vote no” movement on the current gerrymander amendment being voted on.

Presler spent much time in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania before the 2024 presidential election with the aim of helping the Keystone State, birthplace of Joe Biden, to Donald Trump, which he did.

A few days ago on Twitter/X he announced he was coming to the Old Dominion. If the proposal passes (aka the “yes” vote), it is expected to flip four of Virginia’s five Congressional seats held by pro-life Republicans to pro-abortion Democrats.

Presler asked his supporters where he should visit in Virginia, and received numerous replies.

On March 21, on Twitter/X he announced his itinerary:

March 28: the college towns of Harrisonburg and Charlottesville.

March 29: Richmond

March 30: Gloucester (above the York River, north of Williamsburg)

March 31: Virginia Beach

April 1: Fairfax 

Fairfax County, with a population of about 1.15 million residents, represents about one-eighth of Virginia’s total population of some 8.9 million. The “yes” vote, if it wins, will create five new Congressional Districts, each with a slice of Fairfax County, designed to put a Democrat in office and effectively reduce the voting power of the rural areas of each of those districts.

Former Attorney General Jason Miyares, on a March 17 visit to Montano’s in Roanoke, told his audience thatif the “yes” vote wins, there will be five Democrat Congressional Representatives living within 12 miles of each otherin Fairfax County.

Early voting is now underway across Virginia. The last day to vote is April 21.

– Scott Dreyer 

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