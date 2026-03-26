ROBERT L. MARONIC: Pope Leo XIV Needs To Shut Up About The US-Israeli War Against Genocidal Iran – Part I

It is estimated that an unbelievable 30,000 to 36,000 teenage, young, and middle-aged protesters were shot dead with impunity or executed in the streets of Iran on January 8 and 9. The nationwide protests began incrementally and accelerated after mid-December 2025 in all thirty-one Iranian provinces. Then, the protests escalated into full-scale violence in early January.

Crickets from Pope Leo XIV

The hopeless protesters were followed by a near-total internet blackout on January 8 in order to cover up the government’s mass murders and stop the nationwide protests. Some surviving protesters were sent to the notorious Evin prison in Tehran, which holds 1,500 people in overcrowded conditions where “torture and executions are routine.”

Most deceased protesters, however, were quickly zipped up in black body bags for mass burials throughout the country, often with no identification.

Crickets from Pope Leo XIV

The real reason for the December protests was that the Iranian currency, or rial, had become worthless. In plain words, one rial was worth about $0.000001 or one millionth of a cent, which is much worse today.

Hunger has become so bad in Iran that most people can barely afford bread and beans.

Many wounded protesters were later brutally and doggedly hunted down from January through March by the Muslim neo-Nazi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and especially the Basij. Once the wounded were found, many were sadistically executed while lying in their hospital beds and recuperating at home.

Crickets from Pope Leo XIV

On March 3, Iran suddenly and boldly stated that it had enough enriched uranium to produce eleven nuclear bombs. That permanently ended diplomatic negotiations and intensified the war.

That indeed was a game-changer in confronting the US, the world’s superpower, headed by President Trump, unlike timid Biden and Obama.

It is truly mystifying that Pope Leo XIV would foolishly question why the US and Israel are fighting a war against genocidal and evil Iran.

Since 1979, these apocalyptic religious fanatics have stated countless times that they would like to exterminate Israel, a country of ten million people, with nuclear ballistic missiles; thereby destroying the “Little Satan” or Jewish state.

According to the first two ayatollahs’ apocalyptic vision of the future, the “Great Satan” or US would eventually be annihilated after Israel’s demise in establishing a new Western caliphate.

Keep in mind that in regard to Europe, the distance between Vatican City and Tehran is only 1,939 miles, and would appear safe from Iranian ballistic missiles. However, it was unexpectedly reported on March 21 that Iran had fired two intercontinental ballistic missiles at the strategic joint US-UK military base on the island of Diego Garcia in the northern Indian Ocean, which is a distance of about 2,500 miles.

Thankfully, one missile failed mid-flight while the other was intercepted and destroyed. That failed missile attempt now means that infidel central Europe, including Vatican City, is now potentially in the bull’s-eye of Iran’s intercontinental missiles.

Like their Shiite proxy or Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Iran, the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, always deliberately hid their missiles, drones, and other armaments adjacent to or underground beneath mosques, hospitals, schools, universities, urgent care centers, residential neighborhoods, and UN buildings.

Pope Leo XIX, are you listening? I doubt it.

Crickets from Pope Leo XIV

That is precisely why the girls’ elementary school in Minab was unintentionally destroyed, killing 170 children and staff on February 28. Although the air strike was blamed on outdated intelligence, the IRGC deliberately allowed a girls’ school to remain on a strategic naval base near the Strait of Hormuz despite its potential destruction in warfare.

The IRGC deliberately allowed the girls’ school to exist at the base as “protection.” They intentionally declined to move it so that a potential enemy would be less likely to destroy the base. Then, if it did happen, they could pretend to be an innocent victim for a propaganda victory among like-minded terrorists and the immoral UN.

Crickets from Pope Leo XIV

The pope has completely failed to understand that the Iranian regime is EVIL as singularly exemplified in the inhumane slow-drop hanging of 19-year-old champion wrestler Saleh Mohammadi and two others on March 19.

Crickets from Pope Leo XIV

To be continued

Robert L. Maronic