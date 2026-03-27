Youngkin Blasts Spanberger For “Blatant Lie” On Gerrymander “Yes” Vote

Former Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), usually known for his mild-mannered demeanor, broke with decorum and accused current Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger of lying in her support for a “yes” vote in the current election to redraw Congressional lines.

On March 25, Spanberger appeared in this commercial, calling on Virginians to vote “yes” in the election currently underway. By 10:00 p.m. on March 26, her post on Twitter/X had only about 2,500 likes and 2,400 comments, virtually all of which were negative.

For example, Twitter user @rleeinva referenced the 2020 vote in Virginia to ban partisan gerrymandering and posted this:

“Excuse me?

“But, you don’t work for the POTUS.

“You work for the People of Virginia.

“We have spoken.

“YOU DO NOT LISTEN.

“It proves just how selfish you really are.”

Youngkin posted his terse response to Spanberger also on March 25:

“This is a lie. A blatant lie. Not to mention a complete reversal of your campaign promises.

“This unconstitutional power grab will permanently rig Virginia’s Congressional maps and disenfranchise millions of Virginians.

“Virginia, VOTE NO.”

Also by 10:00 pm on March 26, Youngkin’s post had about 29,000 likes, more than ten times that of Spanberger’s likes, and of Youngkin’s 1,700 comments, most were supportive.

Twitter user @lagrangecreek wrote: “It’s more than a lie. It’s a mockery. Voters had the power. In 2020 VA voters explicitly voted by a 2/3 majority to remove congressional map drawing by politicians and give to a hybrid independent commission and not just politicians. It worked. VA districts represented VA voters. This is a coup d’état on the commission and the law.”

On March 5, as early voting was starting, Youngkin posted his own video here, explaining why he was encouraging Virginians to vote “no” on the gerrymandering amendment.

If the “yes” vote passes, the current 6th District that runs from Roanoke through the Shenandoah Valley would be seriously gerrymandered. The new district would include the left-wing communities around Radford University, Virginia Tech, Roanoke City, UVA, and JMU, all while intentionally cutting out their nearby, conservative communities. The intention would be to create a left-leaning district to defeat the current Congressman from District 6, pro-life Ben Cline (R), and replace him with a pro-abortion Democrat.

Early voting is underway across the Commonwealth. The last day to vote is April 21.

– Scott Dreyer