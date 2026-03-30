Roanoke City School Board Approves Staffing Reductions to Address Structural Funding Gap

At its March 24 meeting, the Roanoke City School Board approved a plan to address the division’s ongoing funding gap by eliminating approximately 170 positions across Roanoke City Public Schools, including approximately 65 positions that are currently filled.

The action comes as the division faces an estimated $14 million funding gap for the 2026-27 school year, driven by changes in local funding and rising operational costs.

Division leaders have taken multiple steps to reduce expenses and preserve staffing. However, the magnitude of this gap required additional action to ensure long-term financial stability.

“These are incredibly difficult decisions because they impact people who have dedicated their careers to serving our students and families,” said Superintendent Dr. Verletta White. “Our staff members are the heart of Roanoke City Public Schools. This decision is not a reflection of their performance or commitment, but rather the financial realities we must address. We are committed to supporting every employee affected by these changes with care, respect, and meaningful assistance as our school division navigates these next steps.”

The approved reductions will impact both instructional and non-instructional positions, from the division leadership level to the school-based level. No single school or group will be solely affected. Most impacted positions will come from existing vacancies, resignations, and retirements. Approximately 65 positions will be impacted through a reduction in force or displacement to a different role.

In addition, Central Office administrators who are coordinators and above, including the superintendent, will each be furloughed and forgo one week’s pay during the upcoming fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

Division leaders emphasized that supporting impacted employees is a top priority. Efforts will include job placement resources, a job fair to connect employees with potential employers, and ongoing support from human resources and administrative teams. The division is also working with regional partners and neighboring school systems to help identify new opportunities for affected staff and will maintain a “recall list” that will remain active for 15 months, should positions become available again.

“While this is a challenging moment, our focus remains on our students and their success,” Dr. White said. “We are committed to making thoughtful decisions that allow us to move forward on a sustainable path while continuing to provide the high-quality education our students deserve.”

The division will continue to provide updates and additional information for staff, families, and community members in the weeks ahead.

More information is available at rcps.info/budget.