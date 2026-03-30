ROBERT L. MARONIC: Pope Leo XIV Needs To Shut Up About The US-Israeli War Against Genocidal Iran – Part II

The malign mullahs in Tehran and the IRGC view all the Iranian people as potential cannon fodder, especially teenage boys and young men, as demonstrated in the Iran-Iraq War from 1980 to 1988, when boys were forced to walk as human minefield detectors. That same sick thinking allowed the girls’ school at Minab to remain at the naval base to be viewed as sacrificial lambs and not human beings.

This despicable practice continues among the IRGC and Basij by meeting in hospitals, schools, anduniversities “in an apparent effort to deter attacks.” Another tactic “is to deliberately create traffic congestion and use civilians as human shields.”

Radical Shiite and theocratic Iran has been at war with the US and the West since the evil miscreant student militants seized our embassy in Tehran on November 4, 1979. That humiliating hostage ordeal lasted an unprecedented 444 days.

It was painfully obvious from the beginning of their dictatorship that Iran did not have any ambition of becoming a benign Scandinavian welfare state, and that is an understatement.

Since 1979, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (1979–89) and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (1989–2026) killed thousands of American soldiers in Beirut (1983), Khobar Towers in Saudi Arabia (1996), Iraq (2003-11), and other countries throughout the Middle East through their numerous proxies.

Since 1979, the apocalyptic Shiite clerical leadership has threatened thousands of times to annihilate or exterminate both Israel and the US. They hope to accomplish this with nuclear or dirty bomb ballistic missiles, either directly or indirectly through their dozen proxies or Tehran itself.

Since 1979, some of Iran’s more well-known proxies have included Hezbollah al-Hijaz (Saudi Arabia), Hezbollah (Lebanon), Hamas (Gaza Strip), Palestinian Islamic Jihad (Gaza Strip), the Houthis (Yemen), and numerous Shiite militias (Iraq and Syria).

President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who ruled Iran from 2005 to 2013, called for Israel to be “wiped off the map” on October 26, 2005. Similar to what abhorrent Adolf Hitler wrote in Mein Kampf about the mass extermination of European Jews and non-Aryans, Ahmadinejad joyfully repeated that Israel was to be “wiped off the map” on January 22, 2009.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was Adolf Hitler redux. The destruction of the US or “Great Satan” would inevitably come later.

I recently read an article in the New York Post entitled, “Pope Leo urges war leaders to halt fighting in Iran after deadly strike on school sparks outrage,” which was written by Greg Wehner on March 15.

The pope “called for an immediate ceasefire in the war involving Iran, delivering his strongest remarks yet on the conflict and urging leaders responsible for the fighting to halt violence after deadly strikes that hit schools and civilian areas.” He wanted Iran, Israel, and the US to “pursue dialogue instead of continued military escalation.”

Well, the US, Israel, and Iran have been pursuing dialogue since 1979 to no avail, and a ceasefire simply gives Iran more time to produce even more intercontinental ballistic missiles and enrich more uranium to either create a dirty bomb or nuclear warhead.

To be continued

Robert L. Maronic