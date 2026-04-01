SERWAN ZANGANA: By Killing HB 295, VA Senate Democrats Devalue Lives of Correctional Officers

Delegate Mitchell Cornett (R-Grayson County) introduced HB 295 in this year’s General Assembly. Its goal was to require that corrections officers killed in the line of duty be recognized with the same legal protection as other law enforcement officers under the aggravated murder laws of Virginia. Del. Cornett did not hide any political or partisan interests behind the bill that he sponsored; his purpose was only to value correction officers’ lives and place them in the same category as other law enforcement officers in Virginia.

In fact, the heinous killing of Correction Officer Jeremy Hall, 40, in the line of duty by an inmate on Nov 17, 2025, at River North Correctional Center, inspired Delegate Cornett to sponsor the bill. That prison is in Grayson County, so it’s in the region that Del. Cornett represents. (In addition to Officer Hall’s death, two other guards were injured in the attack and had to go to the hospital for medical attention. Both were later released.) Officer Hall was only performing his duty inside the prison. However, Senate Democrats who were concerned that the bill would expand mandatory minimum sentences under Virginia law killed HB 295.

Apparently, the Senate Democrats are not concerned about the lives of corrections officers and the risks they face daily when dealing with the most heartless individuals behind the iron bars of jails and prisons. The senators showed they do not prioritize the protection of corrections officers as they unanimously voted the bill down. It is thus safe to believe, as shown in this matter, that the Senate Democrats can simply kill any future bills designed to benefit or protect correction officers.

Unfortunately, correction officers who serve behind the walls of jails and prisons are often not recognized and perceived as typical guards. The harsh reality is that such officers go to work and take daily risks in our prisons and jails among some of Virginia’s most cold-blooded human beings. Only when we realize this can we understand that such a job requires a special mindset to perform in such hostile, dangerous environments.

The Senate Democrats’ vote to kill HB 295 is indeed a disappointment for the correction officers’ community, and perhaps, they feel betrayed since the bill was written for such officers’ legal protection. Apparently, in order to prevent the expansion of mandatory minimum sentences, the Senate ignored the legal protections for correction officers across the Old Dominion.

Seemingly, the Senate Democrats did not remember when many correction officers cast their votes last fall and helped give the Democrats the majority in Richmond. The delegates, senators, and governor were elected with the idea that they would support correction officers and create a legal shield to protect them from those who harm society, as they must remain behind bars. This issue is not about the political parties’ differences, but rather about the lives of those uniformed personnel who are also vital voters and significant members of the Virginia community.

All in all, correction officers are unrecognized heroes who work behind the walls in the most perilous environments in the country among the most heinous individuals in society.

Those prison personnel deserve our support and respect.