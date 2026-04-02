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Local Churches Offer Free Dramas Showing The Easter Story

Author:

Scott
|

Date:

April 2, 2026

0
Pharisees gloating at crucifixion of Jesus, “the Cry of Christ,” Halesford Baptist Church. (Photo/ Scott Dreyer)

Although Christmas is the biggest holiday in America, Easter is the most significant for Christians.

Again this year, some local churches are offering free dramas that depict the Easter story of Jesus’ death on a cross and resurrection.

The Cry of Christ

Where? Halesford Baptist Church, 2485 Lost Mountain Rd, Wirtz, VA 24184.

When? April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday), 7:00 pm (lasts about 2 hours).

Perspective: From Doctor Luke, who studied the life of Jesus based on his research and wrote the Gospel of Luke.

FYI: Now in its 16th year, Halesford church members write a new script each year for The Cry of Christ. The script is not just bought or reused.

To learn more, click here

Salem Community Easter Drama/The Light in the Darkness

Where? Sherwood Memorial Park Amphitheater 1250 E. Main St., Salem, VA, United States, 24153.

When? April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday), and Saturday, April 4. 8:00 pm.

FYI: This Easter drama is offered by several cooperating Salem churches, including Riverside Evangelical Methodist Church. The event is outside, in the burial park, so that adds its own element of mystery and drama to the evening. Sherwood provides about 600 chairs in the amphitheater, but guests are welcome to bring their own chairs. Once you drive in from Main Street, volunteers will be directing you to parking and where to view the show.

To learn more, click here

– Scott Dreyer

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