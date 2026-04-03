LOVELIFE-Roanoke Plans Prayer Walk Saturday April 4 in Vinton

LOVELIFE-Roanoke to host another PRAYER WALK.

This one IS THIS Saturday morning 4/4/2026 – at 9:00am – at 901 Third Street, in Vinton, just below the Summit Medical entrance at 935 Third Street in Vinton. Participants will gather for Prayer, Praise and Intercession in the pasture area on the right-hand side of 3rd Street as you rise up the hill toward Summit Medical.

LOVELIFE lists these prayer requests:

More volunteer laborers (sidewalk outreach, mentors, Sunday launches, and prayer walk volunteers)

Increased monthly givers – specifically 50 people who would be willing to invest in Love Life Roanoke at $50/month.

65 churches willing to partner in 2026 (currently have 49 committed this year!)

Please feel free to bring the family and get caught up to date as to our LOVELIFE-Roanoke growth in the Valley and Nationwide. Your support and Praise to our Risen Lord, to hear our Call to bring about a unification of HIS Church to bring an end to Abortion and the solving of the Orphan Crisis IS greatly appreciated.

You can find out more, including ways to get involved, give, and connect, via their Roanoke-specific website.