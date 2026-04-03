ROBERT L. MARONIC: Congressional Republicans Know This War Is Going Well

I read a defeatist op-ed in the New York Times entitled,” Republicans Know This War Is Going Badly.” It was written by opinion columnist Michelle Goldberg on March 27.

If I only read the New York Times and constantly watched CNN or MS NOW, I might come to the same conclusion. I estimate that at least 85% of all articles and editorials in the New York Times have been highly critical of Congressional Republicans or Trump in the war against evil genocidal Iran since February 28.

I suspect that Michelle Goldberg would love for the US to be mired down in another quagmiry multi-year, or endless ground war like Iraq or Afghanistan. Goldberg’s foremost hope, I am certain, is that it would conveniently occur just in time for the Republicans to decisively lose the midterm elections in both the House of Representatives and Senate on November 3.

As a result, the Democrats could easily blame the GOP for the high cost of gasoline and its reverberating negative effect throughout the entire economy. That would especially cause greater inflation, shrinkflation, and decrease overall affordability.

Goldberg has easily forgotten that Iran has been the biggest state sponsor of terrorism since 1979, and these Shiite nuclear lunatics would love to annihilate Israel for starters. She has foolishly forgotten or completely failed to realize that Tehran must never be allowed to possess intercontinental nuclear missiles.

Already this year, Iran has been directly responsible for the cold-blooded death of at least 30,000 protesters on January 8 and 9.

Well, I have bad news for political lightweight Ms. Goldberg. The war is actually going well and not “badly” thanks to the US and Israeli military might.

Goldberg has totally forgotten that both the Iranian civilian and military leadership have been decimated. Now, Iran has no air force, navy, or missile defense force. That all finally disappeared two weeks ago after having been greatly diminished during the Twelve-Day War in June 2025.

As of March 31, 70% of Iranian steel manufacturing has been destroyed, which heavily funded the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Only the Shiite fanatical Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) remains an obstacle to the liberation of Iran. In fact, the IRGC is so desperate that they are now using 12-year-old boys to “man Tehran checkpoints.” That is exactly what Hitler did before the Battle of Berlin in April 1945, before the Soviet onslaught.

A good question is who exactly is in charge of Iran since the newly appointed ayatollah has not been seen publicly in the last three weeks? Nobody seems to know the answer to that highly problematic question.

According to fellow defeatist 37-year-old Sarah Jacobs (D-CA) of the House Armed Services Committee, who was mentioned in Goldberg’s column, she hyperbolically stated,“‘on a bipartisan basis, it was pretty clear to us that there was no plan, no strategy.’” She stated that the Republican briefers “‘could not articulate an endgame, and we are three weeks into this war.’” The endgame is that the radical Shiite clerical leadership is slowly being decimated every day.

Congresswoman Sarah Jacobs should know that wars are hardly ever won in one to three weeks, especially involving a country the size of Iran, which has a population of 93 million people. That is pure common sense.

Plus, Iran is nearly as big as Alaska and half the size of India, making it the seventeenth-largest country in the world.

The endgame is simple under Trump. Iran will possess NO nuclear weapons, NO ballistic missiles, NO ballistic missile launchers, and will have to guarantee the safe passage of all ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Or else Kharg Island, which refines 90% of Iran’s oil, will be under American control, preferably after the use of neutron bombs or air power to destroy most of Iran’s power stations and electrical grid, already severely damaged. That is, if Iran does not unconditionally surrender by April 6, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

Goldberg idiotically believes that an “American ground invasion is imminent. I suspect [that] people are underestimating the possibility because it’s such a manifestly terrible idea.”

I disagree because it might take a relatively small contingent of special forces or other non-nuclear means to secure Kharg Island or the Strait of Hormuz if necessary. Then it might take other amphibious troops or Marines to secure the five other small strategic islands in the Persian Gulf.

I seriously doubt that a D-Day invasion resembling June 6, 1944, is going to happen anytime soon in Iran. Iran is simply not worth the loss of US military manpower to liberate the country.

That is something that the Iranian people will have to do after the US and Israel hopefully air-drop hundreds of bubble-wrapped crates or skids containing rifles, ammunition, grenades, helmets, RPGs, and other military equipment so they can liberate themselves.

It is plainly clear from opinion polls that most Americans would not approve of an extended ground war within Iran. Trump himself has told his aides that “he wants to avoid a protracted war in Iran” while hoping to end the war within the next month.

I fully agree with President Trump’s optimism and not Michelle Goldberg’s nonsensical partisan drivel.

A March 2026 Reuters/Ipsos poll indicated that while a majority of Americans oppose a large-scale ground war in Iran, 34% would support the deployment of special forces, with this support rising to 63% among Republicans. Overall, 55% of Americans opposed sending any ground troops, notes a Fox News article.

Ultimately, it would depend on how many pallets or skids of ammunition, guns, RPGs, etc can be air-dropped to Iran’s domestic opposition so that the Iranian people can finish the war.

Robert L. Maronic