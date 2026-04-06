Trinity Commons Community Housewarming and Documentary Screening — April 8 in Roanoke

Restoration Housing invites the community to celebrate the transformation of the historic Trinity United Methodist Church at Trinity Unveiled: A Community Housewarming & Documentary Screening, marking the completion of Trinity Commons—an adaptive reuse project addressing the growing need for affordable senior housing in Roanoke.

What: Trinity Unveiled – A Community Housewarming & Documentary Screening

Where: 305 Mountain Avenue SW, Roanoke, VA (Old Southwest)

When: Wednesday, April 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Details: Free and open to the public. Registration requested at www.restorationhousing.org/trinityunveiled. Come for what you can or stay for the entire event!

4:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.: Welcome and ribbon cutting ceremony.

4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Self-guided tour of new residences and renovated church facilities.

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Documentary screening of “No Place to Grow Old” and community conversation. Documentary trailer may be viewed on YouTube (https://youtu.be/RuNqn2cRhJg).

“Trinity Unveiled” is both a celebration and a call to action—inviting the community to witness how historic preservation can be a powerful tool in addressing today’s housing challenges. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the space, learn about the need for affordable senior housing, and engage with the story of Trinity’s transformation.

A Historic Space Reimagined: Originally constructed in 1903, Trinity United Methodist Church has served as a cornerstone of the Old Southwest neighborhood for more than a century. In 2023, Restoration Housing was entrusted by Trinity’s former congregation to become the next steward of this historic building—ensuring its preservation while reimagining its role in serving the community.

Through a thoughtful adaptive reuse approach, the 1922 Sunday School Annex has been transformed into fifteen high-quality, affordable rental apartments for seniors age 55 and older earning 0% (transitioning out of homelessness) to 80% of the Area Median Income. The development, now known as Trinity Commons, directly responds to a critical housing need in the region, particularly among older adults with limited incomes.

Preserving the Past, Building for the Future: The redevelopment of Trinity Commons balances historic preservation with modern living. Original architectural elements have been carefully restored, while upgrading the building to meet contemporary standards. Each one-bedroom unit includes a full kitchen, four-piece bathroom, and living space, along with newly installed plumbing, mechanical, and electrical systems. Three units are fully ADA accessible.

In a first for Restoration Housing, solar panels have been installed on the annex roof to help offset utility costs, supporting long-term affordability and sustainability for residents.

The 1903 Worship Hall and the 3rd Street Coffeehouse—a longstanding music venue—have also been preserved and will continue to serve the community, ensuring the property remains a vibrant cultural and neighborhood asset.

A Collaborative Investment in Community: The realization of Trinity Commons was made possible through a diverse network of public and private partners. Funding sources include acquisition support from TAP’s Land Bank and construction funding from Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development, City of Roanoke, Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, Beirne Carter Foundation, Fishburn Foundation, Truist Foundation, Appalachian Power Foundation, Dr. Robert Brown & Dr. Nalliene M. Chavez Rivera, Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, Louise R. Lester Foundation, Second Presbyterian Church, and Sam & Marion Golden Helping Hand Foundation. These investments were leveraged with Historic Tax Credit equity.

Restoration Housing partnered with Hughes Associates for architectural design and Square One Inc. for construction services.