ROBERT L. MARONIC: When The Papacy Becomes an A**

General Dwight D. Eisenhower issued a brief prayer on June 4, 1944, which was two days before D-Day. He stated,“‘… The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you … let us all beseech the blessing of Almighty God upon this great and noble undertaking.’” During the evening of June 6, British King George VI added, “I hope that throughout the present crisis of the liberation of Europe there may be offered up earnest, continuous and widespread prayer…”

Prayer among the US armed forces has been extremely common from 1776 to the present day. This was especially true with both George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

I read an article in the New York Post entitled, “Pope Leo issues strong rebuke on ‘atrocious’ Iran war in Palm Sunday message: ‘Hands are full of blood,’” originally published by Reuters on March 29.

As far as I am concerned, the pope is a big political embarrassment who would do NOTHING to stop radical Shiite Iran, especially the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), from acquiring nuclear weapons. It is the hands of the IRGC that are “full of blood.”

The leftist, anti-American, and pacifistic Pope Leo XIV needs a quick refresher course in realpolitik on who exactly started this war. The blame is solely on the Shiite fanatical and psychopathic clerics in Tehran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Basij. They have all threatened to destroy both Israel and the US with nuclear warheads or dirty bombs countless times for forty-seven years.

Pope Leo XIV, are you listening? I doubt it.

In fact, Hamas, which is the primary proxy of Iran, stated in its Charter of 1988 that it wants the total annihilation of Israel. According to the Merriam Webster, dictionary, annihilation means “the state or fact of being completely destroyed or obliterated.”

Pope Leo XIV, are you listening? I doubt it.

I suppose the pope would have no concern or pang of conscience in retrospect if a mushroom cloud suddenly appeared over the skies of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Rome, or Chicago?

Pope Leo XIV, are you listening? I sincerely doubt it.

That is the goal of all these neo-Nazi, warmongering, Muslim Shiite fanatics, including Tehran’s psychopathic proxies: Hezbollah (Lebanon), Hamas (Gaza Strip), and the Houthis (Yemen).

The present war between the US, Israel, and Iran since February 28 was directly caused by the wholesale slaughter of innocent Iranian civilian protesters by machine guns and automatic weapons aimed at their heads, necks, and hearts on January 8 and 9. This slaughter resulted in the death of at least 30,000 to 36,000 innocent young Iranians, who were later hunted down in January and February. Many were even executed in their hospital beds or while recuperating at home.

Pope Leo XIV, are you listening? I doubt it.

That has been the real atrocity of this latest war between Iran and the US-Israeli forces. If there have been any hands full of blood, it was directly caused by the crazed Iranian mullahs and their henchmen.

Now the Iranians think that they can blockade the Strait of Hormuz with impunity. I have some bad news for Pope Leo XIV. God is on the side of both Israel and the US, our allies, and NOT the world’s biggest state sponsor of terrorism, which has been true since November 4, 1979.

Just as the US, UK, and our allies were on the side of God during World War II in their fight against Nazi Germany and fascist Japan, the same is true with both the US and Israel in their fight against fanatical Iran.

The pope, who has called for an“immediate ceasefire,” is sadly and unknowingly on the side of the radical Shiite clerics in Tehran because he is a naive fool in terms of war and righteousness. An “immediate ceasefire” would just give the Iranians more time to develop a nuclear warhead, adirty bomb, or more intercontinental ballistic missiles and launchers.

Until the second coming of Jesus Christ or the first coming of the Jewish Messiah, evil must be confronted and defeated by good human beings while minimizing civilian and military casualties.

I am sure that the pope would agree.

Or else evil will triumph, and more innocents will die, whether Israeli, Arab, Iranian, or American. It is just sinful to forsake the innocent, which includes children, the elderly, the sick, civilians, and the handicapped, among others.

And the Vatican wonders why Israel would not allow a Roman Catholic church service or “prayers” to occur at the Church of the Holy Sepulcre on Palm Sunday on March 29 for the “first time in centuries”?

It is because payback is a bi***, and the Israelis still remember the notorious Vatican pro-Nazi “ratlines” approved by numerous Roman Catholic bishops after May 1945, which secretly smuggled such Nazi fugitives as Adolf Eichmann and Josef Mengele to sympathetic South America.

Plus, both the US and Israel are tired of hearing the same stupid nonsensical ecclesiastical drivel coming from Vatican City.

Robert L. Maronic