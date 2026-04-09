ROBERT L. MARONIC: The Ceasefire With Iran On April 7 Was Not A Big Win For The US

I think that President Trump made a great diplomatic mistake with Iran (brokered by duplicitous Pakistan) on April 7. If the Iranians said they had enough near-weapons-grade uranium to make eleven nuclear bombs or warheads on February 28, this two-week ceasefire could potentially give the psychopathic and fanatical Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Basij more time to manufacture additional powerful warheads.

Right now, nobody knows what exactly is contained in Iran’s nuclear arsenal. That is truly a worrisome enigma.

My biggest fear is that Iran could be using the next two weeks to manufacture low-enriched or high-enriched dirty bombs aided by Communist China or Russia in order to use against Israel, our Arab allies, or US bases throughout the Middle East.

That would be extremely worrisome if Iran had access to Americium-241, Californium-252, Cesium-137, Cobalt-60, Iridium-192, or Strontium-90, which would be acquired from medical and industrial waste. Just one dirty bomb could potentially contaminate the soil, air, and water (aquifers) for decades in a concentric ring for city blocks up to half a mile.

Imagine if parts of downtown Tel Aviv, New York City, or West Jerusalem were uninhabitable for thirty years or more because of a dirty bomb detonation? The environmental consequences would be devastating.

Besides the risk of an Iranian dirty bomb or worse, if Trump cannot soon reduce the price of gasoline below three dollars a gallon or less by July or August, the Republicans most likely will lose the Congressional midterm elections on November 3. Then his presidency will effectively be over because the Republicans will no longer control the House of Representatives.

I suspect that the ceasefire with Iran on April 7 will not be a big win for the US, especially since Israel defensively continues to attack Hezbollah in Lebanon, which Iran falsely states is a violation of the ceasefire.

Iranian diplomats and the IRGC have been notorious cheaters and liars since 1979, and I suspect they will use the next two weeks or less to strengthen their military and nuclear options, hopefully to no avail.

Then it will be time for the US to destroy Iran’s power and transportation infrastructure.

Robert L. Maronic