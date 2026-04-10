Two Exhibitions in Roanoke Explore Appalachian Identity and the Newcomer Experience

A new exhibition at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will bring together regional art and powerful visual storytelling to explore identity, place, and resilience in Southwest Virginia.
Opening April 14, “From These Hills” and “Making it in America” share gallery space at the medical school building in Roanoke, offering two distinct but connected perspectives on the people and experiences that shape the region. Together, the exhibitions highlight both the artistic traditions of Appalachia and the lived experiences of newcomers building new lives in the area.
“From These Hills: Contemporary Art in the Southern Appalachian Highlands” arrives on loan from the William King Museum of Art, where it has become one of the museum’s longest-running traditions. Juried and guest-curated this year by Kathy Foley, former director of the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wisconsin, the exhibition features work from artists across the Appalachian region working in a range of media.
The selected works reflect the landscapes, communities, and everyday moments that define Appalachia. Paintings, sculptures, textiles, and mixed-media pieces explore themes of memory, identity, and connection to place. As described in the exhibition materials, the collection highlights both technical skill and the varied artistic voices emerging from the region.
In contrast, “Making it in America: Visual Storytelling of Newcomers to Southwest Virginia” turns its focus to the people who have recently made the region their home. Created by photojournalist Heather Rousseau, the project documents the experiences of immigrants and refugees through years of reporting for The Roanoke Times.
Rousseau’s work captures individuals and families from a range of backgrounds, including Afghan and Ukrainian refugees and Latino families navigating changing national policies. Her photographs center not only the challenges of displacement, but also the resilience and determination that define the process of starting over. The exhibition represents the culmination of five years of visual journalism and a two-year fellowship, offering an in-depth look at stories that are often overlooked.
Presented together, the exhibitions create a broader narrative about belonging and community in Southwest Virginia. One highlights the deep cultural roots of the Appalachian region; the other reflects how that story continues to evolve as new residents contribute their own experiences and perspectives.
The exhibitions open with a community tour and artists’ reception on Tuesday, April 14, at 5:30 p.m. at 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke. The event is free and open to the public, offering an opportunity to meet artists, engage with the work, and explore the themes that connect the two exhibitions.
The exhibition will remain on view through Aug. 23. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with additional tour opportunities available by request.
By pairing regional artwork with documentary storytelling, the exhibition invites visitors to consider how place, identity, and community intersect — and how the stories of Southwest Virginia continue to unfold through both long-standing traditions and new beginnings.
By Josh Meyer