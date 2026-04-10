Two Exhibitions in Roanoke Explore Appalachian Identity and the Newcomer Experience

A new exhibition at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will bring together regional art and powerful visual storytelling to explore identity, place, and resilience in Southwest Virginia.

Opening April 14, “From These Hills” and “Making it in America” share gallery space at the medical school building in Roanoke, offering two distinct but connected perspectives on the people and experiences that shape the region. Together, the exhibitions highlight both the artistic traditions of Appalachia and the lived experiences of newcomers building new lives in the area.

“From These Hills: Contemporary Art in the Southern Appalachian Highlands” arrives on loan from the William King Museum of Art, where it has become one of the museum’s longest-running traditions. Juried and guest-curated this year by Kathy Foley, former director of the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wisconsin, the exhibition features work from artists across the Appalachian region working in a range of media.

The selected works reflect the landscapes, communities, and everyday moments that define Appalachia. Paintings, sculptures, textiles, and mixed-media pieces explore themes of memory, identity, and connection to place. As described in the exhibition materials, the collection highlights both technical skill and the varied artistic voices emerging from the region.