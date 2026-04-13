Some on the “Vote Yes to Restore Fairness” Side Vandalize, Steal “Vote No” signs; Spanberger Silent

Since near the start of the early voting period for the current redistricting/gerrymandering amendment, Vinton realtor and School Board member Tim Greenway has displayed a “vote NO” sign in front of his realty office on Washington Avenue in Vinton. Just over a week ago, two volunteers from the Roanoke County Republican Committee placed a larger, 4-by-4 “vote NO” sign there.

On Tuesday, April 7, Greenway came to his office and noticed that the sign had been vandalized with spray paint.

By phone, Greenway told The Roanoke Star this: “I noticed that when I got to the office this morning, and whether you agree or disagree with the sign, it’s still someone’s property. And I don’t think anybody has a right to deface someone else’s property.”

Even though the town of Vinton has only about 8,000 residents, the sign on Washington Avenue catches lots of eyes. Due to the hilly terrain in the area and the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway, that single road acts like a huge funnel connecting traffic from places as far-flung as I-81, Roanoke City, Bedford County, and the Smith Mountain Lake area, not to mention being one of the main arteries of Vinton.

The Roanoke Star called the office of Governor Spanberger, asking if she had any statement about graffiti placed on “vote NO” signs, especially since she signed the legislation to call the election and has publicly urged Virginians to vote YES. Nonetheless, no response has been received.

However, Roanoke County GOP Chairman Michael Walsh sent this statement by text:

“I was disappointed to see a Vote No sign vandalized today in Vinton. We will continue to work hard and turn out the vote against this blatant power grab that only serves politicians in Richmond. When an opposition has to resort to these tactics, it is because they have no argument to stand on. Gerrymandering is wrong and we can stop it by voting No on April 21st.”

Unfortunately, vandalism is not the only way some on the “vote yes” side are fighting unfairly. In one neighborhood in East Roanoke County, at least three small “vote NO” signs have been stolen from people’s yards. One of those property owners, who wishes to remain unnamed, had this to say, by text:

“Prior to the 2024 election, I don’t recall having any issues with theft of political signs in our yard. However, during that presidential election, we probably replaced our sign four or five times. Both my neighbor and I have had our “Vote No” signs stolen in just the last few days. It’s disappointing that those who disagree with a political idea or policy now find it acceptable to trespass, vandalize or steal to silence others.”

This vandalism is ironic on several levels.

One, the “vote yes” side has far more money to fund their media blitzkrieg. Many report on social media and in person that their TV and internet commercials have offered a steady barrage of “vote yes” messages for weeks, with only a paltry number of “vote no” ads to counter them, and those coming recently. It’s reported that the “vote yes” side has raised over $38 million , including $29,300,000 from the Democrat-led “House Majority Forward.” In contrast, the “vote no” side has raised only a small fraction of that. With such a funding imbalance, why do some on the “yes” side feel the need to resort to vandalism?

Two, the entire raison d’être of the “vote yes” side, as seen by their own signs and advertisements, is “to restore fairness” and “level the playing field.” What ethos could ever justify vandalism as fostering fairness?

Sign Design

The smaller campaign yard signs, due to their size, carry the brief message of “vote NO”, with a byline such as “End Gerrymandering” or “Stop the Steal.”

However, the larger sign at Greenway’s office also included a color-coded map of Virginia’s proposed 11 new Congressional districts, if the “yes” side wins on April 21.

It’s unknown if the presence of a map on the sign, clearly showing the proposed new lines with their heavy gerrymandering, is what triggered the vandal(s) to strike.

As reported here on April 2, statistical analysis proves that the “vote yes” side is indeed pushing the most gerrymandered maps in the whole nation .

Gov. Spanberger recently sent an edict to all registrars across the Commonwealth, banning them from displaying maps of either the current or proposed new districts. Likewise, the state Department of Elections displays no such maps, only text.

Early voting is currently underway; the last day to vote is April 21.

– Scott Dreyer