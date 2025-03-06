A Hokie-dipped partnership

Before Whitley’s Peanuts had a problem, it had a product. And a famous one at that.

Alumni from the College of Engineering and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences pair Whitley’s chocolatey-dipped peanuts with custom robotics in a tasty business endeavor.

What began in a small kitchen fryer with Marion Smith’s ’61 love for home-cooked Virginia peanuts grew into a thriving company run by three generations of Hokies.

In recent years, the family business faced a recurring challenge: selling out. Specifically, selling out of hand-dipped chocolatey peanut clusters.

“We have struggled to keep up with the demand for the last few years,” said Todd Smith ’89, the founder’s son and current owner of Whitley’s Peanut Factory. “December is one of our busiest times of the year, and in recent years, we’ve had to stop selling some of our chocolatey items in the middle of the month. Several years ago, we actually tried to automate the process, but the quality of the product just wasn’t the same.”

The handful of Virginia peanuts dipped in a milk chocolatey coating is a customer favorite, especially around the holidays.

“But there’s only so many hands,” Todd said. “Workers can only scoop so much in a shift.”