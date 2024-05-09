As Weather Warms Drivers and Motorcyclists Reminded to Share The Road

The last few days have felt like summer, resulting in more and more motorcyclists on the roadways. In the last 10 years, registered motorcycles have increased 14%, according to the National Safety Council (NSC). While riding can be fun and liberating, it is not without its dangers.

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and it’s a good reminder for drivers to take precautions when driving around motorcycles and to Share the Road safely and responsibly. Motorcyclists are encouraged to take advantage of the Rider Alert program, launched by Richmond Ambulance Authority (RAA) in 2011, to help share vital medical information with first responders following a crash.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) , motorcycle riders continue to be overrepresented in fatal traffic crashes. In 2022, there were 6,218 motorcyclists killed — 15% of all traffic fatalities. This is the highest number of motorcyclists killed since at least 1975. Of the motorcycle operators involved in fatal crashes in 2022, 35% were riding without valid motorcycle licenses.

“The number of motorcyclists killed continues to be troubling, especially with motorcyclists representing 15% of all traffic fatalities on our nation’s roadways,” says Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Virginia. To ensure the safety of all road users, AAA, RAA , and other traffic safety advocates are urging drivers and motorcyclists to share the road and be alert by limiting and avoiding distractions.

According to the National Safety Council, in 2022, although motorcycles made up only three percent of all registered vehicles and less than one percent (0.7%) of all vehicle miles traveled in the United States, motorcyclists accounted for nearly 15% of all traffic fatalities and 3.5% of all injuries.

2021 NSC Motorcycle Fatality Trends indicate the majority of motorcyclist fatalities occurred:

On urban roads (66%)

In good weather (94%)

During daytime (50%)

In crashes involving two vehicles (55%)

When wearing helmets (60%)

Virginia Statistics

In 2022 in Virginia, there were 2,053 motorcycle-involved crashes, resulting in 113 deaths, with 111 of the fatalities being motorcyclists or a passenger on a motorcycle, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles . There were also 1,677 injuries in motorcycle-related crashes, with more than half of them listed as serious injuries. Along with motorcycle crashes, there were also 259 crashes involving mopeds in Virginia in 2022, with nine riders being killed.

Helmet Use

66.5% in 2022, a slight increase from 64.9% in 2021. Helmet use continues to be significantly higher in states that require all motorcyclists to be helmeted than in states without a helmet requirement. According to the National Occupant Protection Use Survey (NOPUS), use of Department of Transportation (DOT)-compliant helmets by all motorcyclists (riders and passengers) was

Motorcycle helmets are estimated to be 37% effective in preventing fatal injuries to motorcycle operators and 41% effective for motorcycle passengers. “Motorcyclists are also reminded of their responsibility to keep themselves as safe as possible by following the rules of the road, wearing a DOT-compliant helmet, being visible to other drivers, and never driving while impaired,” add Dean.

Share the Road. Motorcycle helmet laws vary by state . In Virginia, helmets are required by all riders, along with goggles or an approved windshield. It’s everyone’s responsibility — both the motor vehicle driver and the motorcyclist — to practice safe habits on the road and, ultimately, to

Rider Alert

RAA in partnership with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Bon Secours, launched the Rider Alert motorcycle safety program in Richmond, Virginia, on April 12, 2011. The program, designed to help save lives, provides free identification data cards that can help first responders by providing rapid and accurate medical information about motorcyclists involved in serious crashes.

Rider Alert cards are placed inside riders’ helmets and contain vital, life-saving information, emergency contact and any important medical history. When first responders arrive on the scene of a motorcycle crash, a one-inch, round decal on the outside of the helmet will indicate that the biker has the Rider Alert card. The sticker also warns bystanders not to remove the helmet, which could prevent further injury.

Since its launch, the Rider Alert program has provided tens of thousands of decals and cards to motorcycle riders and clubs across the country. The decals and cards are provided free of charge. Anyone interested in learning more about the program or interested in requesting decals and cards from RAA can visit www.rideralert.org

AAA Mid-Atlantic Shares Tips for Sharing the Road

Safety Tips for Motorists

Share the road. A motorcycle has the same privileges as any other vehicle on the road. Be courteous and give the motorcyclist a full lane of travel.

Look out. Look for motorcyclists on the highway, especially at intersections when a cyclist may be making a turn or changing lanes. Clearly signal your intentions.

Anticipate a motorcyclist’s maneuvers. Obstructions (debris, potholes, etc.) that you may ignore or not notice can be deadly for a motorcyclist. Anticipate their possible evasive actions.

Allow plenty of space. Do not follow a motorcycle too closely. Allow enough room for the motorcyclist to take evasive actions.

Safety Tips for Motorcyclists