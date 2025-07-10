Roanoke City Schools Earn VSBA Innovation Award Honorable Mention

The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) is proud to announce the recipients of the first annual VSBA Showcasing Innovation Award.

This award recognizes and honors outstanding achievements and innovative practices in public education across the Commonwealth. The award is divided into two population categories – divisions with student populations below 10,000 and those above 10,001.

This year, there is one winner, and one honorable mention recognized for each group. All four divisions were honored during their respective school board meetings this summer.

The school divisions recognized for their outstanding programs and initiatives are:

Student Population Below 10,000:

Winner: Clarke County Public Schools, Clarke County “JumpStart” Program

Honorable Mention: Louisa County Public Schools, Louisa County Technology Assistance Center

StudentPopulation Above 10,001:

Winner: Hampton City Public Schools, Hampton City Schools Instructional Toolkit

Honorable Mention: Roanoke City Public Schools, Community Builders

Each of these programs demonstrate how Virginia’s public schools are leading the way with impactful strategies that empower students and strengthen communities. The VSBA applauds these school divisions for their commitment to excellence and innovation in education.