Roanoke Marks 90 Years of Social Security with Free Ice Cream Event

The 90th anniversary of Social Security is on August 14, and AARP Virginia is holding free events, including ice cream socials, to celebrate the program that more than 1.6 million Virginians count on to pay their bills.

Nearly 22,000 residents of the city of Roanoke receive Social Security payments, pumping $420.2 million into the city’s economy each year. In Roanoke County, 24,735 residents receive payments, contributing $559.9 million to the local economy.

“At AARP, we’re celebrating the success of Social Security as a lifeline to millions of Americans,” said AARP Virginia State President Joyce Williams. “We’re also doubling down on what we’ve done for more than 60 years: fighting to protect and strengthen the Social Security Americans have earned through a lifetime of hard work.”

Upcoming Social Security events:

💻August 5 — 90 Years of Social Security (webinar): Explore the history of the program in commemoration of Social Security’s 90th anniversary. We will also discuss AARP’s significant advocacy role in protecting and defending Social Security. Sign up at https://events.aarp.org/SS0805 .

🌃August 5 — National Night Out in Roanoke : Come see us at National Night Out to get free resources and play Social Security Plinko to win a prize!

🍨August 14 — Get the Scoop on Social Security in Roanoke : We’ll be at the Local Office on Aging sharing about how AARP is working to protect and strengthen Social Security to ensure it’s there, not only for older Americans today but for our kids and grandkids tomorrow. Register to attend , then drop by any time between 1:30-3:30 p.m. to receive a scoop of ice cream, on us! Registration required. Please note: Participation is free and open to all; AARP membership is not required. Sign up at https://events.aarp.org/scooproa .

Social Security is vital to area residents and the local economy:

In the city of Roanoke, 14,635 retired workers, 3,990 disabled workers, 1,475 surviving spouses of deceased workers and 1,470 children receive Social Security. The average monthly payment to a city retiree is $1,797 while disabled workers receive an average of $1,345.

There are 19,385 retired workers receiving Social Security in Roanoke County, along with 2,460 disabled workers, 1,720 surviving spouses and 1,170 children. The average payment to county retirees is $2,002 while disabled workers receive an average of $1,624.

For nine decades, Social Security has been a stable and reliable foundation of retirement security for millions of Americans. Nearly one in five Virginia residents receives Social Security payments, injecting $35.2 billion into the state’s economy every year. More than 1.2 million retired Virginians receive Social Security, along with more than 181,000 disabled workers, more than 128,000 surviving spouses of deceased workers and more than 89,000 children.

Without Social Security, nearly 37% of Virginians age 65 and older would live in poverty, and 39% of Virginians over 65 rely upon Social Security for at least 50% of their income. For 21% of Virginians 65-plus, Social Security makes up at least 90% of their income. The average Social Security payment to retired workers in Virginia is $1,985 per month, with the average disabled worker payment at $1,551.