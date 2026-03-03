GSVSC Adventurers Turns 40

back to top
The Adventurers Girl Scout Virginia Skyline Council group for girls 11 + turns 40! GS Virginia Skyline Council includes girls from 36 counties in Central Virginia. Past activities include activities at World Association of Girl Scouts and Girl Guides (WAGGS) 5 world centers, Hiking the entire AT in bits and pieces, visiting all the State Parks and paddling the rivers of Virginia.

The Wild Women’s and Men’s Adventurers coordinator’s training weekend was held at Camp Icimani, Roanoke County, Feb 27-March 1. Coordinators planned girl requested out door adventure activities for the next GS year. 14 new coordinators were welcomed.

