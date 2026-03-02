CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

How Does Jesus Turn Our Sorrow Into Joy?

“Jesus turns your sadness into joy like flipping a pancake,” says Logan, 8. “It might be a little messy at first, but it comes out great on the other side.”

That’s a delicious way to describe something that can be hard to understand, especially when you’re right in the middle of the mess.

In John 16:16-22, Jesus told His disciples something that confused and troubled them: “A little while, and you will not see me; and again a little while, and you will see me.” He was talking about His death and resurrection, but they didn’t understand yet.

“The disciples were sad when Jesus died, but then they were happy when He came back alive,” says Ella, 9.

Exactly! Jesus knew that His death would break their hearts. He said, “You will weep and lament… but your sorrow will be turned into joy” (John 16:20). That’s not just a mood swing, that’s a transformation. The same event that caused their grief (His death) became the foundation of their greatest joy once they understood what it meant.

“It’s like when something really bad happens, but then God uses it to do something amazing,” says Joseph, 11. “You couldn’t see it before, but later it makes sense.”

Jesus used the example of a woman giving birth. At first, there’s pain and tears. But once the baby is born, the sorrow is forgotten because of the joy of new life (John 16:21). That’s how it is with Jesus. He doesn’t just cancel our pain. He uses it to create something more beautiful than we imagined.

“When I feel sad, I remember that Jesus is with me,” says Ava, 8. “That helps me feel better.”

That’s one of the most powerful truths in the whole Bible. Jesus didn’t say we’d never have sorrow. He promised our sorrow won’t last. He told His disciples, “You now have sorrow; but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice, and your joy no one will take from you” (John 16:22).

“Jesus turns our sadness into joy because He already won,” says Nathan, 10. “Even if things are bad, they won’t stay bad forever.”

That’s a joyful truth. Jesus didn’t stay in the tomb. He rose again. He conquered death, sin, and sadness, not just for Himself, but for us. And because He lives, we can have joy even in hard times, knowing that sorrow is not the end of the story.

“I think Jesus turns our sorrow into joy because He’s really good at surprise endings,” says Sally, 9.

Jesus is the master of unexpected hope. Just like a sculptor sees beauty inside rough stone, God sees joy waiting on the other side of our sorrow. He takes tears and turns them into songs. He takes the worst days and, over time, makes them part of something redemptive and beautiful.

Michelangelo once said, “I saw the angel in the marble and carved until I set him free.”

When someone believes in Jesus Christ as Savior, God begins shaping a masterpiece. He places that person into union with Christ, and that union will never be broken. Every believer has a joyful, glorious future in which God will wipe away all the sorrows of this present world.

Think about this: Jesus doesn’t just remove sorrow. He transforms it into joy.

Memorize this truth: “You now have sorrow; but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice, and your joy no one will take from you” (John 16:22).

Ask this question: Is there something sad in my life that Jesus is turning into joy?

