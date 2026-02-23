CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

What Did Jesus Mean When He Said the Holy Spirit Will Tell You Things to Come?

“The Holy Spirit tells you stuff before it happens,” says Sawyer, 8. “He told my mom that Grandma was coming over, and then she showed up with cookies.”

Now that’s a spiritual gift I’d like to have: the ability to sense cookie arrivals.

While the Holy Spirit may not always predict dessert, Jesus did say the Spirit would “tell you things to come” (John 16:13). But what was Jesus really talking about?

He spoke these words just before His crucifixion. His disciples were confused and concerned. Jesus was leaving, and they had no idea how God’s plan would unfold. But the Holy Spirit would soon take over as their guide.

“The Holy Spirit helps you know what Jesus meant,” says Caleb, 11. “That’s how we got the Bible.”

Right! Jesus promised the Spirit would guide the apostles into all truth. After Jesus ascended, the Spirit helped them remember his words, write them down, and understand how his death and resurrection changed everything.

“The Holy Spirit shows the future sometimes,” says Lila, 10. “Like when God judged Israel in the Bible.”

That’s a big part of what Jesus meant. When He spoke of “things to come,” He was pointing to events that would soon happen, especially the judgment on Jerusalem in AD 70. Jesus had already predicted it: “This generation will by no means pass away till all these things take place” (Matthew 24:34).

Jesus said he would come in the clouds within a generation to destroy the temple (Matthew 24:2 & 30). In the Old Testament, God came in the clouds, but no one ever saw God riding a cloud. It’s symbolic language for judgment. Just like God came riding “on a swift cloud” to judge Egypt (Isaiah 19:1), Jesus came in judgment against the temple system that had rejected him.

For an excellent book on this, read “Our Rich Root” by Stan Newton.

Yes, the Holy Spirit doesn’t just show us the future to impress us. He prepares us. The early Christians weren’t caught off guard by the fall of Jerusalem. Many escaped because they trusted Jesus’ words and followed the Spirit’s leading.

Romans 8:26 tells us the Spirit helps us pray. Whether at school or a temple about to fall, the Spirit knows exactly how to intercede.

“He helps you to not freak out,” says Ben, 10.

The Holy Spirit leads with confidence, not confusion. He helped the first Christians stay calm during a massive transition, when the Old Covenant system ended with the destruction of the temple, and the New Covenant fully took its place. The full glory of the New Covenant will be seen when Jesus returns to complete the establishment of his kingdom on Earth.

Jesus said the Spirit would glorify Him (John 16:14). That means everything the Spirit reveals points to Jesus, his finished work on the cross to pay for our sins, his victorious resurrection over death, and his ever-increasing kingdom.

Think about this: The Holy Spirit doesn’t just predict the future. He prepares your heart for what God is doing and reminds you of the Old Testament prophesies Jesus has already fulfilled.

Memorize this truth: “When he, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth; for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever He hears He will speak; and He will tell you things to come” (John 16:13).

Ask this question: Am I letting the Holy Spirit help me live in what Jesus already finished?

