CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

What Does It Mean to Pray in the Name of Jesus?

“Praying in Jesus’ name is like having a VIP pass to talk to God,” says Mia, 10. “Because of Jesus, we can go straight to God and He listens!”

Before we dive in, let’s be clear: saying “in Jesus’ name” at the end of a prayer isn’t magic. You probably won’t see candy fall from the sky or teleport your homework from another galaxy. There’s a reason praying in Jesus’ name is far more powerful and real.

In John 16:23, Jesus said: “And in that day you will ask Me nothing. Most assuredly, I say to you, whatever you ask the Father in My name He will give you” (John 16:23).

Jesus was pointing to a big change that was about to happen, the transition from the Old Covenant to the New Covenant. Under the Old Covenant, people couldn’t come directly to God. They needed priests, animal sacrifices and religious rituals to get near Him. But Jesus was about to change everything.

When Jesus died on the cross and rose again, He became the final sacrifice for our sin. The temple veil that separated people from God’s presence was torn in two. Why? Because through Jesus, we now have direct access to the Father. That’s the heart of the New Covenant.

In John 16:26–27, Jesus explained more: “In that day you will ask in my name, and I do not say to you that I shall pray the Father for you; for the Father Himself loves you, because you have loved me, and have believed that I came forth from God.”

Because of Jesus, we no longer need a human priest to approach God for us. Jesus made all believers part of God’s family. Now, under the New Covenant, every believer can talk to God personally, anytime, anywhere.

“When I pray in Jesus’ name, I think about what He would do,” says Olivia, 11. “It helps me pray better.”

“When I pray, I imagine Jesus standing next to me, helping me find the right words,” says Ethan, 9. “It makes me feel like He’s really listening.”

Praying in Jesus’ name means praying in line with His heart and mission. It’s not about asking for a mansion with a waterslide and a candy machine. It’s about praying for what Jesus values, which are fruits of his indwelling Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience and more (Galatians 5:22-23).

Jesus finished His teaching in John 16 with a promise of peace and victory: “These things I have spoken to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world” (John 16:33).

When we pray in Jesus’ name under the New Covenant, we’re not begging. We’re believing. We’re standing on the victory Jesus already won.

Under the Old Covenant, God visited his people through prophets and a physical temple in Jerusalem. In the New Covenant, God inhabits his people. All Christians are living temples of the Holy Spirit (I Corinthians 6:19). Under the Old Covenant, God visited his people. In the New Covenant, God inhabits his people. The Old Covenant was a mere shadow of a greater reality.

Think About This: Under the New Covenant, praying in Jesus’ name means we come boldly to the Father, trusting in Jesus’ finished work, not our own.

Memorize This Truth: John 16:23 previously quoted.

Ask This Question: When I pray, am I trusting in what Jesus has done or what I have done?

