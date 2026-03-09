City of Roanoke to Host Ribbon Cutting for Wasena Skatepark and Pump Track

back to top
The Roanoke Star
March 9, 2026

The City of Roanoke’s celebration of the new Wasena Skatepark and Pump Track, takes place at 1:30 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2026, at Wasena Park, 1001 Winchester Ave. The event is open to the public.

“This is an exciting moment for our parks system and for the entire region. The Wasena Skatepark and Pump Track creates a welcoming and inclusive space where people of all ages and abilities can learn new skills, stay active and build community through recreation,” said City Parks and Recreation Director Cindy McFall.

The nearly 24,000 square-foot skatepark features street-style elements and offers a versatile layout suitable for all skill levels. The project also includes an asphalt pump trackandin, expg opportunities for all-wheel programming and events.

Early support for the project came from a local nonprofit, Roanoke Skatepark Initiative, formed in 2015 to advocate and fundraise for this project. Roanoke Skatepark Initiative Representative Alek Patton thanked City officials for backing the community-led effort. “This is a monumental time in our lives as skateboarders and as members of this community and it’s just so appreciated to see this come to fruition,” Patton said. “The park is incredible.”

Funding for the project reflects strong regional and community investment, including $1.07 million from the City of Roanoke, $200,000 from the City of Salem, $50,000 from the Town of Vinton and $280,000 from private donors. Roanoke Outside worked with local donors to raise funds for building the pump track.

“When community generosity and public leadership move in the same direction, we create spaces that reflect who we are,” said Roanoke Outside Foundation Director Pete Eshelman.

