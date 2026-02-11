Hokies are gearing up for Giving Day

In one week, the Virginia Tech community will once again show what’s possible when Hokies come together in support of what matters to them.

Giving Day returns Feb. 18 at noon ET, launching a 24-hour celebration of the people, programs, opportunities, and experiences that define Virginia Tech.

What began as a day of giving has grown into a defining tradition that brings Hokie alums, students, faculty, staff, family, and friends together from around the world to make an impact on what they love about the university.

“Giving Day reflects the heart of what it means to be a Hokie,” said Ciji Good, director of annual giving. “It’s about coming together to support what matters most to our community and being part of something bigger than ourselves.”

Gifts made on Giving Day reach every corner of the university, strengthening academic programs, advancing research initiatives, and supporting student organizations and athletic teams. Every gift helps move Virginia Tech forward and ensures students have access to the resources they need to learn, lead, and thrive.

This year’s Giving Day builds on the success of last year’s record-breaking event, when more than 24,100 Hokies raised more than $21 million.

Those who participate will have the opportunity to amplify the impact of their gifts through special challenges that unlock bonus funding for participating colleges, departments, and programs. They will also have the chance to earn exclusive Giving Day gear by spreading the word and inspiring others to join in as Giving Day ambassadors.

Ambassadors play a critical role in Giving Day’s success. Last year, this group of enthusiastic Hokies accounted for more than 15,400 gifts by sharing their excitement with friends and family.

“Our ambassadors bring incredible energy to Giving Day,” said Brenna Sullivan, senior annual giving strategist. “They help spark conversations and inspire others to join in, creating momentum throughout the day. We’re excited to see what we can do together again this year.”

To make a plan and get involved, visit the Giving Day website and follow #VTGivingDay on social media.

By Dakota Liska