back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

Cave Spring Middle School Student Wins 2026 Roanoke County Spelling Bee in Historic Fashion

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

February 12, 2026

0
Joe LeGault, RCPS supervisor of English, Ashvin Pinnamaraju, Rory Grant, Dr. Ken Nicely, RCPS superintendent. Photo by Roanoke County Public Schools

When it comes to making spelling bee history at Roanoke County Public Schools, Cave Spring Middle School 6th grader, Ashvin Pinnamaraju, and William Byrd Middle School 8th grader, Rory Grant, are the tops. Last year, Grant edged out Pinnamaraju in the 18th round to claim the title and went on to the national spelling bee, where he advanced to the semifinal round – the farthest any Roanoke County student has proceeded at the national level.

At this year’s Roanoke County Spelling Bee, the two faced off for the rematch with Pinnamajaru outlasting Grant in an epic duel – 73 rounds – by far the longest spelling bee in Roanoke County Public Schools history. The pair were the only two left standing after round 23 and proceeded to battle back and forth for 50 more rounds before a winner was finally crowned.

Pinnamajaru correctly spelled “certiorari,” a writ or order by which a higher court reviews the decision of a lower court, to earn his way the regional spelling bee at Radford University in March. Grant will serve as the alternate.

“This was unlike any spelling bee we’ve ever seen,” said Joe LeGault, supervisor of English for Roanoke County Public Schools.  “The former record was 63 rounds and that was during a previous format where many more students were participating. This was an astounding performance by both students,” LeGault said.

“Ashvin and Rory were simply amazing,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools. “For round after round, these two incredibly talented students correctly spelled word after word. I could tell they both put in hours and hours of practice and study and it showed. Rory was a great champion last year and I know Ashvin will be a great representative for Roanoke County Public Schools this year,” Dr. Nicely added.

Previous article
Hokies Are Gearing up for Giving Day
Next article
The Surreptitious Disappearance of the Capitol Square Preservation Council

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

The Surreptitious Disappearance of the Capitol Square Preservation Council

Commentary 0
  Breathtaking. Unsettling. Healing. Those meant-to-catch-your-attention words come from an article...

Hokies Are Gearing up for Giving Day

Community 0
In one week, the Virginia Tech community will once...

Defying Court Order, Delegates Rasoul, Franklin Vote for “Most Aggressive Gerrymander of any other State”

News 0
On Tuesday, February 10, freshman Del. Lily Franklin (D-Montgomery...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.