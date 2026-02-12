Cave Spring Middle School Student Wins 2026 Roanoke County Spelling Bee in Historic Fashion

When it comes to making spelling bee history at Roanoke County Public Schools, Cave Spring Middle School 6th grader, Ashvin Pinnamaraju, and William Byrd Middle School 8th grader, Rory Grant, are the tops. Last year, Grant edged out Pinnamaraju in the 18th round to claim the title and went on to the national spelling bee, where he advanced to the semifinal round – the farthest any Roanoke County student has proceeded at the national level.

At this year’s Roanoke County Spelling Bee, the two faced off for the rematch with Pinnamajaru outlasting Grant in an epic duel – 73 rounds – by far the longest spelling bee in Roanoke County Public Schools history. The pair were the only two left standing after round 23 and proceeded to battle back and forth for 50 more rounds before a winner was finally crowned.

Pinnamajaru correctly spelled “certiorari,” a writ or order by which a higher court reviews the decision of a lower court, to earn his way the regional spelling bee at Radford University in March. Grant will serve as the alternate.

“This was unlike any spelling bee we’ve ever seen,” said Joe LeGault, supervisor of English for Roanoke County Public Schools. “The former record was 63 rounds and that was during a previous format where many more students were participating. This was an astounding performance by both students,” LeGault said.

“Ashvin and Rory were simply amazing,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools. “For round after round, these two incredibly talented students correctly spelled word after word. I could tell they both put in hours and hours of practice and study and it showed. Rory was a great champion last year and I know Ashvin will be a great representative for Roanoke County Public Schools this year,” Dr. Nicely added.