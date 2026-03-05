Dels. Rasoul, Franklin Join Dems to Vote Selves 278% Pay Raise

The Democrat-led General Assembly voted in recent days to raise the salary for State Delegates and Senators to $50,000 per year.

Virginia has always had a General Assembly made of part-time legislators. The idea was for them to have their primary jobs back at home, and their service in the legislature in Richmond was designed to occupy only a few weeks per year, with a modest stipend in accordance with that limited time.

The move to grant themselves salaries of $50,000 per year is already more than many Virginians make at their full-time jobs that they work at year-round.

The Democrats ran on “affordability” as a major platform during the fall 2025 campaign.

The nearly 300% raises were passed on largely party lines, with Republicans opposing. Having passed both houses of the General Assembly, the measure now needs to be signed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) to become law.

