ROBERT L. MARONIC: Labor Prime Minister Keir Starmer Is A Disappointment And Disgrace

Labor Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who increasingly reminds me of the antithesis of former Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, stated on Friday, February 20, that he would refuse to “allow US forces to use UK air bases during any preemptive attack on Iran, saying it could break international law.”

I think that I can safely state that feckless Keir Starmer is no Winston Churchill in confronting Iran’s depravity and evil. Appeasement is Keir Starmer’s new middle name.

The specific air bases that Starmer was talking about were RAF (Royal Air Force) Fairford in England and Diego Garcia, an island in the northern Indian Ocean. The prime minister, as well as Trump, both knew that these air bases would be pivotal in a war against Tehran because they would be out of potential retaliatory air strikes.

Before the death of the despotic Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his top forty military and clerical leaders on Saturday, February 28, Iran had been the world’s biggest sponsor of state terrorism since 1979. The regime especially delighted in executing “criminals” or dissidents by hanging people from construction cranes since 1979. Plus, that included their fanatical, bloodthirsty proxies, and Starmer was meekly concerned about “international law.”

Oh, you got to be kidding me. Radical Shiite Iran and their proxies have the blood of thousands of Americans on their hands after declaring war on the US forty-seven years ago. Iran’s cutthroat proxies included Hamas (Gaza Strip), Hezbollah (Lebanon), the Houthis (Yemen), Iraqi militias, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

When Khamenei ruled Iran, gay Iranians were routinely and unmercifully thrown off rooftops to their deaths, women were sadistically beaten for not wearing hijabs in public, hundreds of recently wounded anti-government protesters were cold- bloodedly shot dead in their hospital beds, and the apocalyptic mullahs repeatedly threatened to annihilate Israel with nuclear warheads or dirty bombs on hundreds of their ballistic missiles.

And Starmer is concerned about international law?

I think that the timid prime minister’s decision to deny the US use of the two air bases was heavily guided by the number of Muslims (21.7%) in his constituency, which is Holborn and St. Pancras in north London, while the city of London overall is 15%.

Starmer’s interpretation of “international law” makes the law look like an a**, and he needs to grow a spine. In my opinion, Starmer, who reminds me of the weakling and weak-kneed Neville Chamberlain, is both a disappointment and a disgrace.

Despite allowing the use of their two air bases over forty-eight hours later, his UK government has lost much credibility on this side of the Atlantic. This was especially true on Monday, March 2, when he stated in the House of Commons, “this government does not believe in regime change from the skies.”

Well, I suppose sending in U.S. ground troops would be a better idea? I do not think so.

Starmer primarily stated, “Britain opposed the initial US-Israeli strikes against Iran…. He suggested that they were illegal — that they did not accord with international law or the principle of collective self-defence.” That is one lawyer whom I would never want to have in my foxhole or as a copilot.

I think that it is much better to act NOW before radical Iran ever acquires nuclear warheads that could be attached to ballistic missiles reaching the UK, Western Europe, or the U.S.

Starmer is such a defeatist, as when he exclaimed in the House of Commons on March 2, “It is very clear that the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader has not moderated the regime. In fact, their actions are becoming even more reckless, destabilizing, and ruthless, deliberately planned to cause destruction not only to military targets but to civilian ones, with no regard for human life. That is the situation we face, and to which we must respond.” I repeat that Starmer is a defeatist.

I seriously think that the UK, under the leadership of “jellyfish” and “doormat” Starmer, should be excluded from the Five Eyes, which is an intelligence-sharing alliance comprised of the Anglosphere: the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, founded after World War II in 1946.

Perhaps it is time to change Five Eyes to Four Eyes? Or maybe substitute Israel for the UK?

Robert L. Maronic