ROBERT L. MARONIC: The Democratic Party’s Revolution By Illegal Immigration

I read an insightful op-ed about illegal immigration during the Biden administration in The New York Post on February 22. The op-ed was written by classicist and historian Victor Davis Hanson, who wrote “Here’s the REAL reason the left favors a wide-open southern US border.”

Hanson estimated that at least ten million illegal immigrants crossed our southern border with absolute impunity during the Biden administration. He stated that Biden was totally complicit in the unprecedented criminality, especially the smuggling of deadly Chinese fentanyl and the president’s despicable indifference to child-sex trafficking involving tens of thousands of children and teenagers.

In my opinion, Biden’s criminality was much worse than Nixon’s Watergate cover-up ever was on June 17, 1972, in sheer magnitude and the disrespect for the rule of law.

A shorter alternate title to Hanson‘s article could have been “Revolution by Illegal Immigration,” which was motivated by illegal mail-in ballots, government largesse, and no-ID voting. During the last administration, that was ultimately the REAL reason the far-left Democrats wanted and still want in 2029: a “wide-open southern US border.”

Unlike moderate and reasonable Democratic Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) and his other like-minded colleagues, the vociferous and violent far-left wing of the Democratic Party wants the US to become like the European Union in regard to open borders.

Unfortunately, that especially includes massive illegal immigration while tolerating the risk of Muslim fanaticism, foreign cultural degeneracy (acid attacks and gang rape in the UK), and polarized political disunity in both the EU and the US. All these problems include the risk of demographic change, possibly leading to civilizational decline or erasure for the remainder of the 21st century, especially in Western and central Europe.

I cannot help but be reminded of the catastrophic collapse of the western Roman Empire in 476 C.E., with Europe being in much more danger during this century than the US.

The Democrats, especially such America-haters as Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), want the end of Pax Americana. Theirwish is to make the US one of three relatively equal world hegemons along with autocratic Russia and atheistic Maoist China.

Taiwan be damned, and long live Communist Cuba.

Most far-left Democratic politicians despise traditional American nationalism and moral values, which are anathema to Democratic Socialists and the Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) wing of the party. They have collectively and falsely accused the Republicans of believing in the far-right fringe Great Replacement Theory, which was advocated by the despicable neo-Nazis and Klansmen in Charlottesville, Virginia, whose rally abysmally and thankfully failed in August 2017.

In regard to allowing the southern border to be wide-open during the Biden administration, this was a pure demographic power grab by far-left Democrats under the guise of humanitarianism or human rights. Then, eventually, through a huge change in demographics, the Democrats hoped and still hope to increase their number of Congressional seats in both the House of Representatives and Senate based on the upcoming 2030 census.

The Democrats want to change the demographics of the US so that their new constituents are highly likely to vote for them in the future. This would likely occur after becoming the dominant political party in the US because their constituents would be heavily dependent upon SNAP, subsidized housing, Medicaid, in-state college tuition, K-12 education, emergency medical care, WIC, free school meals, and other generous government welfare programs.

I propose allowing the law-abiding illegal immigrants to stay in the US, pay taxes, and someday collect Medicare. However, they should NEVER be allowed to vote in any election for illegally entering the US while exempting their children. They should also be subject to a reasonable fine or tax paid on an installment plan for illegally entering the US.

If the illegal aliens do not like this proposal, then they can self-deport and enter the country legally in order to vote. Of course, the alternative would be a legal, forcible deportation upon commission of a crime without ever having the option of entering the US again.

The worst aspect of illegal immigration is not the race, language, and culture of the illegal immigrants, per se. The worst is that many illegal immigrants do not learn English as their primary language, assimilate, or realize that the rule of law is the biggest casualty in illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, I think that the US needs to greatly restrict its preferred countries of legal immigration in the future to both Europe and West Africa, whose inhabitants have a higher level of formal education compared to Latin America.Legal immigrants from both Europe and West Africa would contribute much more to the US economy in the 21st century during the age of AI.

Robert L. Maronic