BOB BROWN: Peace of Mind, Part II: The Covenant Advocate

Some troubles are loud and obvious; others wear a white coat, earn high grades, and keep showing up on time. In both cases, the mind can feel like an unsecured room—thoughts pacing the floor, outcomes running the meeting, sleep always on the edge of being interrupted.

I still think of a fellow medical student at UVA in 1953—bright, personable, and a year ahead of me—who served as an Anatomy Proctor. Several afternoons each week, he came to our lab table with steady patience and practical help, and he often carried a book titled Peace of Mind.

Not long after, he withdrew from medical school, drifted into work that felt like a painful detour from his hopes, and later ended his own life. That loss has stayed with me not as an explanation, but as a reminder: ability does not guarantee refuge, and despair can outpace both intellect and willpower.

Scripture speaks to this vulnerability with plain realism: “You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you” (Isaiah 26:3)—implying that peace is not merely generated within the mind, but received as the mind is held.

Many of us respond by tightening our grip: we manage, forecast, rehearse, and carry tomorrow like a fragile package. Yet the biblical invitation is different—“Cast all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you” (1 Peter 5:7). The question is not whether we will carry burdens, but who will carry the weight that our minds were never designed to bear.

The Burden of the Self-Managed Mind

In my decades of psychiatric practice, I have observed that the most anxious among us are often those who believe they have the most control. We operate under a subtle but exhausting delusion that if we just think a little longer, plan a little better, or worry a little harder, we can secure our own future. We become the CEO, the security guard, and the insurance agent of our own souls.

This “Self-Managed Mind” is a heavy burden. It requires constant vigilance. When we are the sole owners of our outcomes, every setback is a personal catastrophe, and every uncertainty is a threat.

My young colleague in 1953 was searching for a formula—a way to “manage” his mind into tranquility. But as his story tragically proves, the mind cannot always be its own anchor.

Scripture is unsentimental about our limits: “Do not lean on your own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5), and “Which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life?” (Matthew 6:27). We cannot “intellectualize” ourselves into peace any more than a man can lift himself up by his own bootstraps.

The Commercial vs. The Divine Fiduciary

To understand the exit ramp from this cycle of anxiety, we must look at a concept from the world of law and finance: the fiduciary. A fiduciary is an individual or entity legally and ethically bound to act solely in the best interest of another party.

We hear this term daily in hollow television commercials, used as a sterile marketing tool for brokerage firms. But if we strip away the commercialism, we find a concept that—while limited by human language—points toward the very nature of a loving God.

Not a vague optimism, but steadfast care: “God is faithful” (1 Corinthians 10:13) and “The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases” (Lamentations 3:22).

To understand this “Divine Fiduciary” relationship, we must look at three terms that more precisely explain the nature of God’s care for the human soul:

1. The Divine Guardian: This implies a sentry who never sleeps. It provides the “Object Constancy” we all crave, the assurance that while we rest, a vigilant Protector is on duty, watching over our “coming and going both now and forevermore” (Psalm 121:8).

2. The Sovereign Steward: This suggests that God manages the “assets” of our lives—our talents, our time, and our very breath—with absolute authority and meticulous care. He is not a distant landlord, but a hands-on manager of our ultimate well-being. Jesus presses the point with ordinary details: “Your heavenly Father feeds” the birds and knows what you need (Matthew 6:26, 32).

3. The Covenant Advocate: This is the most profound of all. An advocate is one who speaks on your behalf, standing in your place when you cannot stand for yourself. Because this advocacy is based on a Covenant—an unbreakable, sacrificial bond—it is not dependent on our performance, but on His promise.

The Final Preference: The Covenant Advocate

While all three terms offer comfort, it is the Covenant Advocate that provides the ultimate foundation for peace of mind. A guardian protects, and a steward manages, but an Advocate represents us—speaks for us when we are too weary, ashamed, or confused to find the right words.

In the New Testament, the term is explicit: “We have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous” (1 John 2:1). And this advocacy is not episodic but ongoing: Christ “always lives to make intercession” (Hebrews 7:25).

When we transfer the “title” of our lives to this Covenant Advocate, we move from a state of hyper-consciousness and dread to a state of “entrusted care.” We realize that we don’t have to understand every turn of the path to trust the One who is making it straight.

This Advocate is not distant: “It is Christ Jesus… who is at the right hand of God, who indeed is interceding for us” (Romans 8:34). He holds the “working memory” of our lives when our own minds grow weary or our biological “gray matter” begins to fail.

The burden of the outcome is no longer ours. We can finally stop searching for peace in the pages of a book and start finding it in the hands of the One who speaks for us when we cannot.

The invitation is not to grit our teeth, but to hand the weight over: “Cast your burden on the LORD, and he will sustain you” (Psalm 55:22), and “Come to me… and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28).

Peace is not a formula; it is the quiet courage of a life entrusted—when the mind that used to pace the floor learns, little by little, to sit down because it is no longer alone.

And if we are honest about what we need—cognitively, spiritually, theologically, psychologically, sociologically, and in the stubborn realism of ordinary days—no rival pathway offers what the God of Scripture offers:

Not merely techniques, but a faithful Person; not merely comfort, but representation; not merely meaning, but reconciliation.

Jesus does not promise a fragile calm or a rented serenity; he gives a different kind of peace: “My peace I give to you… not as the world gives” (John 14:27).

And when the mind is still noisy, the promise is not that we will never feel the tremor, but that something deeper can stand guard: “the peace of God… will guard your hearts and your minds” (Philippians 4:7).

Robert S. Brown, MD, PHD a retired Psychiatrist, Col (Ret) U.S. Army Medical Corps devoted the last decade of his career to treating soldiers at Fort Lee redeploying from combat. He was a Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Professor of Education at UVA. His renowned Mental Health course taught the value of exercise for a sound mind.