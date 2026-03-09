Fairfax Ignored Police’s THREE WARNINGS Before Illegal Alien Murdered Stephanie Minter

The Virginia firestorm surrounding how illegal alien Abdul Jalloh could freely knife to death Fredericksburg woman Stephanie Minter has intensified with recent revelations that Fairfax County police previously issued three warnings that Jalloh was dangerous, yet went unheeded.

As covered here, Jalloh brutally stabbed Minter to death at a Fairfax County bus stop on February 23, 2026. Even though this tragic event occurred in Northern Virginia, it has a Roanoke connection in that Del. Salam Rasoul (D-Roanoke City), who goes by the anglicized nickname “Sam,” has been a vocal critic on social media of federal law enforcement working to find and deport foreigners who are in the US illegally .

In a November 18, 2025, email (three months before Minter was murdered), Fairfax County Police Major Jeff Mauro asked Jenna Sands with the Fairfax District Attorney’s office why Jalloh was allowed to roam freely , even though he was a documented menace to society, as posted to Twitter/X by Virginians 4 Safe Communities.

Mauro wrote Sands: “Mr. Jalloh is one of the repeat (and violent) felony offenders I expressed concern about when we met. He has an extensive criminal history—he has stabbed multiple people, sexually assaulted at least one woman, and committed numerous other criminal offenses. Furthermore, his behavior appears to be escalating and becoming more violent and explosive.”

“I wanted to please get your insights on why he is out again so soon, and ask if his prior suspended sentence (of I believe 5 years) can be pursued by your office?

“(…)I am concerned it is not a question of if, but when he will maliciously wound (or worse) again” (emphasis ours).

Virginians 4 Safe Communities followed up by claiming Fairfax Police had encountered Jalloh 178 times ! Moreover, Jalloh was often intoxicated/high, found with narcotics on his person.

Journalist Nick Minock with ABC affiliate WJLA-7 in Washington has been a leader in exposing this explosive scandal. In this March 4 broadcast, WJLA publicized the scandal that Fairfax Police had emailed the office of District Attorney Steve Descano in May, August, and finally in November 2025, seeking to alert him and his office to the danger that Jalloh presented.

On March 6, Minock broadcast this implication that DA Descano has been lying and seeking to avoid responsibility by blaming the crime victims.

“When I asked Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano why his office dropped so many charges against illegal immigrant Abdul Jalloh before he was charged with murdering Stephanie Minter at a bus stop, Descano’s office partly blamed the victims in his past cases for not testifying and going to hearings.

“But, I found Descano’s office didn’t subpoena the victims in three previous cases and there’s nothing that shows Descano‘s office even attempted to reach out to the victims in the public case files. Descano’s office dropped charges in all three cases, allowing Jalloh to walk free. Two cases were for malicious wounding. The other for assault.”

Despite the growing firestorm surrounding news of Minter’s untimely and needless death, Gov. Spanberger has doubled down on her opposition to state cooperation with federal immigration law enforcement (ICE), as reported here on February 6.

Casting doubt on Spanberger’s position, Minock broadcast this update on March 6:

“I asked Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s office how exactly would ICE get a signed judicial warrant for illegal immigrants in the Fairfax County jail, like Abdul Jalloh, who is accused of murdering a Virginia mother. Spanberger’s office still has not responded.

“Earlier this week, Spanberger’s office said ICE should request a signed judicial warrant if they want Jalloh deported. [Former Acting ICE Director Jonathan Fahey] says that might sound reasonable, but isn’t reasonable, and that Spanberger is knowingly putting up roadblocks to prevent ICE from doing their job and deporting Jalloh, who has a lengthy violent criminal history.

“ICE says, ‘Section 287 of the Immigration and Nationality Act provides ICE officers the authority to arrest aliens without a judicial warrant. In fact, no judge in this country has the authority to issue a warrant for a civil immigration violation. Congress, by statute, vested this authorization solely to supervisory immigration officers. Local police officers don’t need a warrant when they encounter someone breaking the law in a public space, and the same holds true for ICE officers. Obstructing or otherwise interfering with an ICE arrest is a crime, and anyone involved may be subject to prosecution under federal law.’”

As seen here, in the State Capitol, Minock recently tried to ask Lieutenant Gov. Ghazala Hashmi, the first Muslim to hold statewide office in Virginia or any southern state, about the murder of Stephanie Minter by Jalloh, who is from Sierra Leone, a Muslim-majority country in West Africa. Hashmi’s handler physically pushed Minock away while Hashmi silently walked off, smirking.

On March 9, WJLA broadcast this exclusive interview between Minock and Minter’s mother (Cheryl Minter) and two brothers, who are still reeling from the senseless murder. Cheryl showed Minter a Bible she gave her daughter, and read a message Stephanie had written in it: “Merry Christmas 2024. The Word of God itself is a gift, but this year it’s extra special because of the particular Bible my mother chose as a gift for Christmas. She knows my love for the Lord (….) So Lord, thank you for providing, protecting, loving, and giving me the most grace for the moments I needed.”

The issues of immigration enforcement, public safety, and how to deal with the countless millions of illegal aliens now in the US continue to dominate headlines and national conversations. The outcome of the voting for the gerrymander bill, now being voted on across Virginia until April 21, may also influence national policy on these crucial issues.

– Scott Dreyer