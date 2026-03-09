Open Letter To Area Pastors/Ministry Leaders

Dear Pastor or Ministry Leader,

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. -Proverbs 31:8a

I call heaven and earth to witness against you today, that I have placed before you life and death, the blessing and the curse. So choose life in order that you may live, you and your descendants. – Proverbs 30:19

This letter is about a matter of life and death.

Many of us prayed, worked, and voted to see the wrongly-decided 1973 Roe vs. Wade finally overturned in 2022. As a result, other Southern states…spanning from West Virginia, North Carolina, Florida to Texas…have boldly voted for more pro-life protections for their unborn. But tragically, our beloved Roanoke Valley has now become a “hub” for “abortion tourism” as people from other states as well as elsewhere in Virginia come here to kill their unborn children. To which we say and pray, “Lord have mercy.”

Grievously, there are now three abortion chambers in the Roanoke Valley but only one clinic promoting life . The Summit “Medical Center” in Vinton is run by a corporation with other abortion mills in Detroit and Atlanta. Why did they choose Vinton for their third location? Because killing unborn children is Big Business.

As Christians, Jesus calls us to be Salt and Light, so we are seeking support from our Christian community for our local Blue Ridge Women’s Center, now based in their strategic new location at the corner of Elm Avenue and I-581.

We are a group of motorcycle and vintage car enthusiasts from Mineral Springs Baptist Church and other local congregations. How can your church or ministry help?

Pray

Donate money

Donate new items to raffle off

Participate in the ride and/or meal

Spread the word. It’s a fun way to support a worthy cause to save the lives of the unborn.

Where? Mineral Springs Baptist Church, 1030 Bible Lane, Vinton

When? Saturday, May 30, 2026. Registration starts at 9:00 am, Ride leaves at 10:00.

Price? Lunch costs $10, donations cheerfully accepted, raffle items available.

How to link up or get more information? contact Buddy Brunk at 540-588-9249 or [email protected]

Sincerely and may God bless you richly,

Deacon Buddy Brunk