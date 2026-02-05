back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommentary
Commentary

The 45-Day April Special Election Is NOT “Affordable”

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

February 5, 2026

0

AFFORDABLE

The goal for 2026 is affordable! A special election to address ONLY a single issue, a constitutional amendment to allow the General Assembly to redraw VA congressional districts, will cost taxpayers $5M + dollars. The cost for 45 days of early voting election officials will burden your city, town or county. The Commonwealth of Virginia is spending money $5M + dollars so you can vote to allow members of the Virginia General Assembly to draw partisan congressional districts.

Spend the taxpayers’ money wisely. In 2020, the citizens of Virginia said NO to the General Assembly having the authority to draw partisan gerrymandered congressional districts. An independent committee was appointed to draw congressional maps. The VA Supreme Court approved the congressional districts. Virginia now has 6 Congressional districts represented by Democrats and 5 Congressional districts represented by Republicans.

In January 2026, members of the General Assembly voted to change the Constitution of Virginia to allow the General Assembly to change the boundaries of congressional districts. Members of the Virginia General Assembly have voted to budget $5M dollars for a special election on April 21, 2026. There is only one constitutional amendment that will be voted on in April.

Localities are already paying for an election in November. A special election in April will double the cost of the 2026 elections. Can we afford the cost? The other constitutional amendments regarding abortion, marriage, and the restoration of a felon’s voting rights will be on the November ballot. I suggest putting all of the constitutional amendments on the ballot in November, including the constitutional amendment wanting to change congressional districts.

We are Virginia. Virginia legislators should prioritize affordable. This special election is not AFFORDABLE!

Barbara N. Duerk,
Roanoke, VA

Previous article
Sen. Head Issues Statement Supporting VMI’s Independence
Next article
ROBERT L. MARONIC: When Is Trump’s Promise To Iran That “Help Is On The Way” Finally Going To Happen?

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Gov. Spanberger Bans State Police/Agencies From Cooperating With Federal Immigration Law Enforcement

News 0
On February 4, Democrat Governor Abigail Spanberger marked yet...

ROBERT L. MARONIC: When Is Trump’s Promise To Iran That “Help Is On The Way” Finally Going To Happen?

Columnists 0
There was a horrific, chaotic carnage in the streets of...

Sen. Head Issues Statement Supporting VMI’s Independence

News 0
The Roanoke Star reached out to two Roanoke-area members...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.