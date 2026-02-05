The 45-Day April Special Election Is NOT “Affordable”

AFFORDABLE

The goal for 2026 is affordable! A special election to address ONLY a single issue, a constitutional amendment to allow the General Assembly to redraw VA congressional districts, will cost taxpayers $5M + dollars. The cost for 45 days of early voting election officials will burden your city, town or county. The Commonwealth of Virginia is spending money $5M + dollars so you can vote to allow members of the Virginia General Assembly to draw partisan congressional districts.

Spend the taxpayers’ money wisely. In 2020, the citizens of Virginia said NO to the General Assembly having the authority to draw partisan gerrymandered congressional districts. An independent committee was appointed to draw congressional maps. The VA Supreme Court approved the congressional districts. Virginia now has 6 Congressional districts represented by Democrats and 5 Congressional districts represented by Republicans.

In January 2026, members of the General Assembly voted to change the Constitution of Virginia to allow the General Assembly to change the boundaries of congressional districts. Members of the Virginia General Assembly have voted to budget $5M dollars for a special election on April 21, 2026. There is only one constitutional amendment that will be voted on in April.

Localities are already paying for an election in November. A special election in April will double the cost of the 2026 elections. Can we afford the cost? The other constitutional amendments regarding abortion, marriage, and the restoration of a felon’s voting rights will be on the November ballot. I suggest putting all of the constitutional amendments on the ballot in November, including the constitutional amendment wanting to change congressional districts.

We are Virginia. Virginia legislators should prioritize affordable. This special election is not AFFORDABLE!

Barbara N. Duerk,

Roanoke, VA