ROBERT L. MARONIC: When Is Trump’s Promise To Iran That “Help Is On The Way” Finally Going To Happen?

There was a horrific, chaotic carnage in the streets of Iran during a nationwide protest on January 8 and 9. Tens of thousands of unarmed protesters were shot dead in an indiscriminate slaughter of countless men and women under the age of thirty, along with teenagers. The mass murders occurred in all thirty-one provinces throughout Iran, and were unbelievably estimated to have been as high as 36,500 dead in 400 cities.

Iran International called the carnage the “largest and bloodiest massacre of civilians during street protests, over a two-day period, in history.” The London Times called the mass murder, “two days of utter slaughter in the most brutal crackdown by the clerical regime in its 47-year existence.”

There has not been this amount of bloodshed in a two-day period of modern history since the Nazi execution of the Jews and non-Jews at Babi Yar in Ukraine in September 1941, Communist China’s Tiananmen Square massacre in June 1989, or Pol Pot’s Cambodia in the late 1970s.

The only other depraved Stalinesque or Maoesque murders that remotely come close to what happened in Iran were the Warsaw Ghetto uprising in Poland during World War II, where an estimated 300,000 to 400,000 Jews were killed fighting Nazi Germany, which lasted twenty-eight days from April 19, 1943, to May 16, 1943.

President Trump belatedly and boldly stated on Truth Social on January 13 that “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”

My big question is how are these “Iranian Patriots” going to take over their “institutions” of government without arms, RPGs, and ammunition? The answer to that question is that it is not going to happen any time soon. However, I sincerely hope that Israel and the US can soon stealthily air-drop arms and ammunition to the protesters.

“MIGA” or Make Iran Great Again is doomed until the Iranian protesters have the means to defend themselves against the bloodthirsty and brutal IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), which the European Union designated a “terrorist organization” on January 29. These fascist Shiite fanatics answer directly to the 86-year-old reactionary and ruthless Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has repressively ruled Iran since August 6, 1989.

Unfortunately, I am starting to get flashbacks to when feckless President Barack Obama stated on August 20, 2012, that the use of chemical weapons by Syria’s Bashar al-Assad would be a “red line” during a press conference at the White House.

One year later, when al-Assad used sarin gas, a prohibited nerve agent, killing thousands of political opponents, the Obama administration did not launch any retaliatory air strikes, leading to doubts about the Obama administration’s military credibility. Obama did nothing, and his “redline threat” made him look like a weak paper tiger. Al-Assad eventually used the nerve gas against the Damascus suburb of Ghouta on August 21, 2013, unmercifully killing over 1,400 civilians and more in other towns.

The clock is clicking, and Iran, the greatest sponsor of world terrorism, can never be brought into the community of nations. Trump needs to act before tens of thousands more Iranians die at the cutthroat hands of the IRGC.

What especially worries me is that Iran has built, as confirmed by “satellite imagery … new roofs over [the] Isfahan and Natanz [nuclear] facilities blocking observation of activity underneath and preventing the International Atomic Energy Agency from monitoring the sites.”

I strongly suspect that Iran is “harvesting” enough salvageable nuclear material or undamaged “enriched uranium” in order to create dirty bomb warheads for their ballistic missiles. If so, those missiles would be directly targeted at Tel Aviv, Haifa, Dimona, Tiberius, and Sdot Micha Airbase, poisoning the land and water for decades.

Now, not weeks from today, is the time to conclude Midnight Hammer, deliver the coup de grâce, and end the Supreme Leader’s clerical tyranny. It would be a gargantuan mistake not to presently help the Iranian people. Otherwise, American credibility in postwar Iran will be inevitably and permanently damaged.

The US needs to start by destroying Kharg Island, which is the main source of revenue left for both the Supreme Leader and IRGC, in addition to being Iran’s primary oil export terminal, which handles over 90% of its crude oil exports. Right now, Iran’s currency, the rial, is totally worthless, and now is the time to strike Kharg Island.

The time for dealmaking is over with Iran because the fanatical mullahs have never honored any deals since 1979. According to former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, there is “no chance for a deal” because “Iran’s regime cannot be trusted.” The proposed diplomatic meeting in Muscat, Oman, on Friday, February 6, will be a predictable waste of time and stalling by Iran to buy time.

The Supreme Leader Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others of his ilk simply can no longer be in charge of the Iranian government. They all need to find a gated gilded villa with their tons of gold and live next to exiled Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in Moscow.

President Trump initially said on Truth Social on January 13, which was three weeks ago, that “help is on the way” to help the Iranian protesters, who had been slaughtered in the tens of thousands by the IGRC. Now, when is Trump going to deliver on his promise, or else end up looking like a toothless tiger or weakling like Obama did in 2013?

Robert L. Maronic