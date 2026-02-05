Sen. Head Issues Statement Supporting VMI’s Independence

The Roanoke Star reached out to two Roanoke-area members of the General Assembly, representing both political parties, for their comments on the possibility of the venerable Virginia Military Institute being stripped of its independence and placed under the umbrella of the Board of Visitors for Virginia State University, near Petersburg.

VMI is the oldest military academy in the United States.

Del. Salam “Sam” Rasoul (D), who represents most of Roanoke City, has not responded as of publication time.

However, Sen. Chris Head (R-Botetourt) has. Head represents the sprawling District 3 that stretches from eastern Roanoke County all the way up to Allegheny and Augusta Counties. District 3 also encompasses Lexington, home to VMI.

Sen. Head’s statement is as follows:

“Thank you for contacting me regarding legislation that would significantly alter the Virginia Military Institute. As the State Senator who represents VMI I take these proposals very seriously.

VMI is a historic and distinctive institution whose traditions, military structure, and mission of developing citizen-soldiers are essential to its identity. While I do believe that it is important to listen carefully to concerns raised by cadets, alumni, and others, and to evaluate them respectfully, I oppose sweeping structural changes driven by political motivations rather than clear, evidence-based findings. Legislative action should be grounded in facts and present realities—not assumptions, selective history, or predetermined conclusions.

“VMI’s traditions are not incidental; they are central to what has made the Institute successful for nearly two centuries. Proposals that would weaken those traditions or place VMI under the authority of an unrelated institution raise serious concerns about mission drift and long-term consequences.

“As these bills are considered, my focus will be on protecting VMI’s independence, preserving its traditions, and ensuring that any actions taken are justified, measured, and firmly rooted in evidence.

“Thank you for your engagement on this important issue.”

– Scott Dreyer