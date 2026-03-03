While Del. Rasoul Condemns ICE, Illegal Alien Stabs Fredericksburg Woman To Death At Fairfax Bus Stop

On Monday, February 23, Stephanie Minter, 41, of Fredericksburg, was found stabbed to death at a Fairfax County bus stop with multiple knife wounds to the upper body. Minter was a mother whose life was ended far too soon.

The next day, police arrested Abdul Jalloh, 32, from Sierra Leone, who entered the US illegally in 2012, during the Obama Administration. Sierra Leone is a tiny country in West Africa between Liberia and Guinea. Sierra Leone is about 78% Muslim and 21% Christian.

Unbelievably, Jalloh has been arrested more than 30 times for charges of rape, malicious wounding, assault, drug possession, identity theft, trespassing, larceny, firing a weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and pickpocketing.

Decrying the lack of media attention to the story, a Twitter/X user posted this accusation:

“Judges released Illegal Abdul Jalloh 30+ times before he murdered Stephanie Minter.

“The Legacy Media doesn’t care.

“AP news stories: 0

PBS news stories: 0

NYT news stories: 0

NPR news stories: 0

ABC news stories: 0

CNN news stories: 0

Washington Post news stories: 0

MSNBC (aka MS NOW) news stories: 0″

An independent review of these websites seemed to verify that the above sources have no stories about this incident (with the possible exception of MS NOW, whose search link appears unresponsive)

The silence is perhaps most surprising from the Washington Post, since Northern Virginia is in its coverage area and their byline touts “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

On March 2, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) posted this about Minter’s murder to their official Twitter/X account:

“Just a month ago, Governor Spanberger signed an executive order barring VSP [Virginia State Police] from working with ICE to take criminal illegal aliens, like this guy, off Virginia streets. This is yet another American death at the hands of someone who SHOULDN’T BE HERE that could have been prevented.”

You can read more about Gov. Spanberger’s controversial executive order here.

On February 28, the US Department of Homeland Security posted this press release about Jalloh’s deadly attack:

Illegal Alien with More Than 30 Prior Arrests Fatally Stabs Woman at Virginia Bus Stop, ICE Requests Virginia Authorities Not Release This Public Safety Threat

Another violent criminal illegal alien, another preventable murder of an American citizen

“WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that on February 25, 2026, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer requesting Virginia not release a career criminal illegal alien with more than 30 arrests after the Fairfax County Police Department charged him for allegedly fatally stabbing a woman in the neck on Monday.

“According to local reports, on Monday, February 23, Stephanie Minter, 41, of Fredericksburg was found dead at a local bus stop with multiple stab wounds to the upper body. Police later published a photo of Sierra Leone national Abdul Jalloh, 32, taken from a surveillance camera alerting the public that he should be considered “ dangerous ” and to call police if they see him. On Tuesday, February 24, a local business owner saw him and called police.

“Police then arrested and charged Jalloh with murder. Jalloh was also charged with petit larceny for an additional crime that occurred earlier in the day.

Abdul Jalloh

“Jalloh is an illegal alien from Sierra Leone who entered the U.S. illegally in 2012.

“His criminal history includes more than 30 arrests for charges of rape, malicious wounding, assault, drug possession, identity theft, trespassing, larceny, firing a weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and pick pocketing.

“ICE previously lodged a detainer against Jalloh in 2020, and he was granted a final order of removal by a judge who found he could be removed to any country other than Sierra Leone. This case illustrated the importance of third country removals to get criminal illegal aliens out of the U.S.

“’We are calling on Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger and Virginia’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this murderer and violent career criminal from their jail without notifying ICE,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This illegal alien’s murder of an innocent, beautiful American woman came less than 24 hours before Governor Spanberger’s demonization of ICE law enforcement. This heinous criminal is a perfect example of why we need cooperation from sanctuary jurisdictions and the importance of third country removals for the safety of the American people.’

“Governor Spanberger has signed an executive order that local and state law enforcement are no longer required to cooperate with ICE, repealing an order from her Republican predecessor, Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“Fairfax County has a history of refusing to honor immigration detainers. In late 2025, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador killed a man just a day after a Fairfax County jail failed to honor an immigration detainer ICE had placed on him.”

Del. Salam Rasoul (D-Roanoke City), who goes by the anglicized nickname Sam, has been a vocal critic of any state or local cooperation with federal immigration and customs (ICE) enforcement.

On February 18, Rasoul posted this to his Twitter/X account, boasting of his efforts to keep ICE enforcement off campuses, as expressed in HB 836, which has passed the Democrat-led House of Delegates:

“Children are scared. Parents are worried that their children will be denied an education for just being an immigrant. We have a responsibility to protect those who cannot protect themselves. HB836 will safeguard our children and demand that ICE remain off our K-12 campuses. These families came here for a better life, and while DC is failing them, Virginia will not. We trust our local law enforcement, our resource officers, and our school administrators; we do not trust the actions of ICE. With this legislation, we will ensure our schools are safe.”

On February 16, Rasoul posted this to his Twitter/X page:

“ICE is not America. We are a nation built on basic principles set forth in our Constitution, and in 2026, we are seeing the Bill of Rights violated by those meant to protect us.

“We, as State Lawmakers, work often with our local law enforcement, and more often than not, have great relationships with those serving our localities. The actions of this administration are breaking down trust between all law enforcement and our citizens.

“We have a Federal system ripping families apart and taking neighbors and friends from our communities. As a Commonwealth, we must come together to protect the dignity and rights of our citizens.

“We all want safe communities – this is not a partisan view. It is up to all of us, Democrats & Republicans, to speak out when things are wrong. I requested that we lay HB1459 on the table to protect Virginians from the tyranny of the Trump Administration.”

The debate our illegal immigration, its consequences, and what to do about it continues.

– Scott Dreyer