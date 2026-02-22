Farm Credit Associations Donate $17,500 to State FFA Associations

Colonial Farm Credit, Farm Credit of the Virginias and Horizon Farm Credit – the Farm Credit Associations serving Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland – made a recent collaborative donation totaling $17,500 to the State FFA Associations for Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland in honor of Give FFA Day, taking place on February 26, 2026 during National FFA Week.

National FFA Week (February 21-28, 2026) serves as a dedicated period to amplify the organization’s impact in developing future leaders and advancing agricultural education on a national level. Give FFA Day is a 24-hour fundraising endeavor that takes place annually during FFA Week to support the next generation of agricultural leaders. Colonial Farm Credit, Farm Credit of the Virginias and Horizon Farm Credit are thrilled to provide this joint donation during Give FFA Day to help advance the efforts of Virginia FFA, West Virginia FFA and Maryland FFA. The three Farm Credit Associations recognize the importance of FFA in their communities and are pleased to sponsor and attend local FFA programs and events throughout the year, as well.

Paul Franklin, CEO of Colonial Farm Credit, shared, “It’s an honor to support FFA and its mission to develop leaders in agriculture. FFA is ‘near and dear’ to my heart, having served as a chapter officer, and competed in public speaking, parliamentary procedure, and crops judging. The skills, leadership, and relationships fostered by FFA ensure that our rural communities have a sustainable and thriving future.”

“FFA is an organization that is incredibly special to many of us here at Farm Credit of the Virginias. Many of our team members, including myself, have fond memories of wearing the blue jacket and competing in various FFA contests, so we are proud to be able to support the dedication of this organization to developing the next generation of agricultural leaders,” said Pete Cypret, CEO of Farm Credit of the Virginias.

“Supporting the next generation of agriculturalists is core to the Farm Credit mission,” said Tom Truitt, CEO of Horizon Farm Credit. “FFA continues to equip young people with the skills, confidence, and hands on experiences they need to strengthen the future of agriculture in our region and beyond. We’re proud to partner with fellow Farm Credit Associations by investing in the students who will lead our industry forward.”