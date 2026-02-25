Roanoke Hosts 2026 Virginia Veterinary Conference as VA Tech Faculty Sweep Major Awards

Four decades after walking into The Hotel Roanoke as a young veterinarian hungry for continuing education, Terry Swecker walked to the podium to accept the Paul F. Landis Veterinarian of the Year Award — and told the room the real education had never been in the sessions.

“The real education was the people in this room,” said Swecker, an emeritus professor at Virginia Tech. “For any of you youngsters here, please take advantage. Especially find a gray hair or no hair, because they’ve probably seen it, done it — whether it’s a case, a client, any situation.”

Swecker, a member of the college’s inaugural Class of 1984 who retired in June 2024 after 44 years on the veterinary college faculty, was among five honorees with deep ties to the college recognized at the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association’s annual awards ceremony during the 2026 Virginia Veterinary Conference, held Feb. 19–21 at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center.

The ceremony also honored Joanne Tuohy with the Distinguished Virginia Veterinarian Award, Jessica Cowley as Mentor of the Year, Andrea Collins as Veterinary Team Member of the Year, and Garry Morgan as Friend of the VVMA.