ROBERT L. MARONIC: Is Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Running For President in 2028? – Part II

I read an article on nbc.com on February 13 entitled, “In Munich, AOC warns that democracies must deliver for the working class to stave off ‘authoritarianism,” which was written by Sahil Kapur. I highly suspect that Ocasio-Cortez’s most hated authoritarians in the world are NOT Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Miguel Díaz-Canel, nor “imprisoned” Nicolás Maduro.

I suspect that her most hated authoritarian is President Donald J. Trump, which is truly warped.

But, that is what I would expect from an American Democratic Socialist, who campaigned with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during the 2020 presidential campaign, participated in his 2025 “Fighting (the) Oligarchy” Tour, and supported fellow Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani to be New York City’s present mayor.

That is also unsurprisingly why this congresswoman, who is so inexperienced in foreign policy, still has not decided if the U.S. should defend Taiwan or acquiesce and appease Chicom Beijing. Her reticence and ignorance make her oblivious to the oppression in Xinjiang (Uyghurs), Tibet (Dalai Lama), Hong Kong (Jimmy Lai), illegal expansionism in the South China Sea, and the persecution of Christians (sinicization).

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) has been described as “an annual gathering of foreign leaders, and diplomats focused on international security” and other “thought|-leaders.” The MSC has also been described as the Super Bowl of the Euro-Atlantic alliance, where AOC will never make the postseason playoffs in 2028.

Ocasio-Cortez, who had no business being at the MSC, emphatically stated that she was against the U.S. attacking Iran a second time, and as previously mentioned, groundlessly accused Israel of phony, preposterous genocidal allegations in their war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

I am still mystified how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even got invited to the MSC. I suspect that she was in Munich because she is a well-spoken, highly articulate woman, and potentially a weak American leader because of a lack of foreign policy experience, who the Western European NATO countries could easily manipulate in the future. After all, Ocasio-Cortez is only two intellectual steps above former Vice President Kamala Harris, which is not saying much.

In plain words, Ocasio-Cortez is somewhat of an airhead, who, unfortunately, expressed “some stumbles” according to the New York Times, and is hardly a thought-leader.

My speculation is that Ocasio-Cortez is trying to increase her foreign policy credibility at any cost in order to be Governor Gavin Newsom‘s vice presidential running mate in 2028. If that fails, I think that she will seriously consider becoming a presidential candidate in either 2032 or 2036.

I truly hope that may never occur.

Robert L. Maronic